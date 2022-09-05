Labor Day washout for many

Because of the potential for heavy rain, a flood watch has been issued for much of the area. Already some areas from Billerica to Wayland and Chelmsford have seen 2-4 inches of rain Monday morning. The biggest flood risk is on streets and in basements as rivers are still running at or below normal and can handle quite a bit of water.

As if mother nature knew Labor Day meant the unofficial end to Summer our weather is undergoing a big change today. As a front pushes southward over the next couple of days, it will be the focal point for numerous showers and even thunderstorms.

Flood Watches Are posted for a large swath from Pennsylvania to Maine. NOAA

The rain so far has been mostly confined to areas north and west of Boston. However, during the day that rain will expand East and slowly southward. No one is going to miss the rain this time. If you’re on Cape Cod you’ll likely have a pretty nice day as sunshine was evident early this morning. Your rain comes later tonight and Tuesday.

Rainfall was slowly overspreading the region Monday morning. COD Wheater

Sometimes in these situations, where a frontal system is moving slowly, areas of rain can “train”. This term means that elements of showers and even thunderstorms can ride along the same trajectory for an extended amount of time as if they’re on a train track. This phenomenon can lead to enhanced rainfall totals. There are some hints that a few areas could see over 6 inches of rain; these would be more isolated, but it’s definitely a possibility.

Significant rainfall is forecast from southern Maine to southern New Jersey. The exact amount of rain that ultimately falls will be different, but this gives a good idea of potential. NOAA

I think the majority of us will receive between one and three inches of rain. However many spots ultimately could receive between 3 and 5 inches, and then, less common, but not impossible, other areas will approach 6 or 7 inches. It is tough to say where those extreme amounts fall, but south of Boston is the most likely.

As the cold front which is bringing us the rainfall sags southward, temperatures will cool and the humidity levels will also drop. Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the 60s for a taste of autumnal air.

Sunshine returns later Wednesday as readings get back into the 70s; this will be followed by even warmer temperatures for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend, when some 80° readings are likely. On balance, September will more than likely end up as a warmer than average month once again.

We may still be an official drought for a while in spite of the upcoming rain, but as long as the forecast verifies, the intensity of the drought will definitely have been diminished. Have a great Labor Day.