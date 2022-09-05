Last defendant in New Bedford gas station shootings sentenced to five years

A New Bedford man was sentenced to five years in state prison in connection to a 2020 gas station shooting, officials said on Monday.
Brian Ortiz is the last of four co-defendants to be sentenced in connection to the shooting which injured two men in New Bedford, according to a statement from the Bristol District Attorney’s office. Last week, he pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, two counts of attempted assault and battery, and one count of carrying an illegal firearm.
Around 8:44 p.m. on July 26, 2020, Ortiz was at a gas station at 171 Coggeshall St. along with three others: co-defendants Tyrell Woodis-Pina, Giovanni Vale-Valentin, and Ashlee Cambra. According to prosecutors, an argument broke out between Ortiz — a former Latin King and current South First Street gang member — and another group of men from an opposing neighborhood gang.
After the parties were ordered to leave the store, a fistfight broke out outside between Ortiz and one of the men in the opposing group, the statement said. Woodis-Pina then emerged from the group’s vehicle and gave a gun to Vale-Valentin, who shot and injured one of the victims.
Ortiz then took the gun from Vale-Valentin and fired it twice at another victim. The four then re-entered their vehicle and drove away, the statement said.
Officials said the argument and shootings were all captured on video surveillance footage.
“The defendant’s actions in possessing an illegal firearm and shooting the victim in a ‘Wild West’ scene clearly demonstrates that he is a danger to the community and must be kept off the street to protect the public,” said DA Thomas M. Quinn. “He has a prior conviction for illegal possession of a firearm.”
