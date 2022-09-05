Last defendant in New Bedford gas station shootings sentenced to five years

A New Bedford man was sentenced to five years in state prison in connection to a 2020 gas station shooting, officials said on Monday.

Brian Ortiz is the last of four co-defendants to be sentenced in connection to the shooting which injured two men in New Bedford, according to a statement from the Bristol District Attorney’s office. Last week, he pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court to two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, two counts of attempted assault and battery, and one count of carrying an illegal firearm.

Around 8:44 p.m. on July 26, 2020, Ortiz was at a gas station at 171 Coggeshall St. along with three others: co-defendants Tyrell Woodis-Pina, Giovanni Vale-Valentin, and Ashlee Cambra. According to prosecutors, an argument broke out between Ortiz — a former Latin King and current South First Street gang member — and another group of men from an opposing neighborhood gang.