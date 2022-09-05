Police investigate transgender pride flag burning at Brookline church as a hate crime

The incident was first reported to police Thursday, Hayes said.

The flag burning took place at United Parish in Brookline on Harvard Street and is believed to have occurred between 10 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 9 a.m. the following morning, Lieutenant Derek Hayes, a police spokesman, said in a statement Monday.

Police said they are investigating the recent burning of a transgender pride flag at a Brookline church as a hate crime.

The destruction of the flag is under investigation by Brookline police detectives as a hate crime, according to the statement. No arrests have been made.

Church officials decried the burning of the flag on its lawn and affirmed its support for transgender people in a statement Thursday.

“The hate and violence shown on our lawn has no place in the kind of world that Jesus imagined and God created,” the church said in a statement. “No act of vandalism will deter us from expressing Christ’s love as fully as possible in order to overcome this kind of hatred.”

The church encouraged anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in the neighborhood to contact Brookline Police Officer and LGBTQ+ Liaison Kristin Healy at kmhealy@brooklinema.gov.

