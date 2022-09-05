Randolph man killed Sunday night in multiple-vehicle crash in Melrose

A 41-year-old man was killed late Sunday night in a multiple-vehicle crash involving two moving cars and two parked cars on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose, according to State Police.
At around 11:30 p.m., a Mercedes CLS sedan traveling west on the parkway crossed into the eastbound side, where it struck a Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants, veered left and struck a tree, then hit two parked SUVs in a driveway before rolling onto its side, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.
The driver of the Mercedes, a man from Randolph whose identity has not been publicly released awaiting family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Procopio said.
The occupants of the Jetta, a 61-year-old woman and 46-year-old man from Saugus, were taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Procopio. Melrose police, fire, and EMS also responded and assisted at the crash scene.
The road was closed at Elm Street for four hours, Procopio said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
