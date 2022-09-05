Randolph man killed Sunday night in multiple-vehicle crash in Melrose

A 41-year-old man was killed late Sunday night in a multiple-vehicle crash involving two moving cars and two parked cars on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose, according to State Police.

At around 11:30 p.m., a Mercedes CLS sedan traveling west on the parkway crossed into the eastbound side, where it struck a Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants, veered left and struck a tree, then hit two parked SUVs in a driveway before rolling onto its side, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man from Randolph whose identity has not been publicly released awaiting family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Procopio said.