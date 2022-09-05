Rhode Island’s leaders must support and empower working people

I became a state representative to advocate for the needs of working families like the one I grew up in. I was raised by a single mom in poverty, and I started doing farm labor in high school to earn extra income and help support my mom. Unfortunately, many of my neighbors across Providence share similar stories — they come from immigrant families, and at times, struggle to make ends meet.

Right now is a concerning time for Rhode Island workers. We’re more than two years into a pandemic, inflation is on the rise, and there is a growing scarcity of affordable housing and child-care options. As the workers who drive our economy celebrate Labor Day, our state’s political leaders need to further support and empower working people.

Even before the pandemic, uncertainty has been baked into the job for many R.I. workers, especially tipped workers. Rhode Island’s tipped minimum wage remains $3.89 per hour, as tipped employees were left out of legislation to increase the minimum wage in 2021. To make matters worse, the nature of tipped work always made it easy for bad-actor employers to steal wages and tips from workers. To help address this issue, Governor McKee signed my bill, H-7510, into law earlier this year, defining tips as the sole property of workers and protecting that part of their earnings.

Protecting workers also means ensuring that they can obtain well-paying jobs in the first place. Too many job applicants are turned away from positions, not because of their resumes or interview performances, but because of their credit history. Let’s be clear — your credit history should never be used against you in a hiring process. We know who often has lower credit scores: young people, new parents, and people who grew up in poverty. Lawmakers should work to pass H-7509, which would prohibit the use of credit checks for hiring decisions, so one’s financial history doesn’t get in the way of one’s future.

Working Rhode Islanders face another hurdle that has been long ignored: Employers who wrongfully steal or withhold wages from their employees, the act of wage theft. It’s not as simple as underpaying employees or forcing them to work extra hours without pay, although payroll fraud and off-the-books labor cost Rhode Island workers at least $5 million in overtime pay in 2019. A research brief by the UMass Amherst Labor Center reported that over the last five years, nearly 10 percent of Rhode Island employers have illegally misclassified workers as independent contractors, denying these workers their rights to overtime and social insurance, along with health and safety protections. In addition, misclassification allows employers to illegally evade taxes and contributions to social insurance programs. Given the rampant wage theft happening across our state due to a lack of accountability and legal standards, we need to urgently pass laws that ensure our workers are properly compensated and have the protections they deserve. Though held for further study during the last legislative session, H-7677 would establish much-needed standards to prevent wage theft by classifying it as a felony, with a penalty of significant fines or incarceration.

This Labor Day, we must do more than simply celebrate our workers. We must commit ourselves to taking steps to improve their lives — and, in so doing, improve life for all Rhode Islanders.

Progressive Democratic legislator David Morales represents the 7th District in the state House of Representatives, which encompasses the Mt. Pleasant, Valley, and Elmhurst neighborhoods of Providence. He is running for re-election.