Worcester man facing manslaughter charge in connection with overdose death of woman

Delacruz will be arraigned Tuesday in Worcester District Court, officials said.

Jonathan Delacruz, 31, was arrested by Worcester police detectives Friday and charged with manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance, according to a statement from Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office Monday.

A Worcester man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the March overdose death of a 36-year-old woman, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Delacruz allegedly sold the drugs that caused the woman’s overdose and subsequent death, officials said.

On March 18, Worcester police responded to 6A Stowell Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman, according to the statement.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

“Investigators learned the woman ingested what she believed to be cocaine shortly before she became unresponsive,” the statement said.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that the woman died from fentanyl intoxication, officials said.

“A toxicology report showed fentanyl, para-fluorofentanyl, and the animal tranquilizer, xylazine, were detected in the woman’s system,” officials said. “Cocaine was not detected.”

In the statement, Worcester Police Chief Steve Sargent praised the police detectives and prosecutors from the district attorney’s office who worked on the case. He said their diligence “potentially saved lives that could have been lost due to these dangerous drugs.”

“Reducing the number of overdoses in our City is a top priority and this is an example of our strong commitment to turn the tide on this public health crisis,” Sargent said.

