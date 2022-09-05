1 dead after shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park that left a 32-year-old man dead.

Police say they believe the shooting that took place at about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday specifically targeted the victim, identified as Bryan C. Rogers II, of Philadelphia.

The Sunday shooting was the 23rd gunfire incident in the city this year and the third homicide.