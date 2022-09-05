Another school year, new reasons to worry

No community wants to be the next Uvalde , the next Parkland , the next Sandy Hook — names forever etched in the memory of a nation weary of counting the bodies of children whose lives were snuffed out by lone gunmen who invaded places where students should be safe from harm.

It used to be that back to school meant new clothes and backpacks and a fresh supply of pencils. And while those are all still the fun part of the ritual, today back to school also means a return to active shooter drills and cautionary words from parents.

The most recent of those school shootings, the one that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was perhaps more troubling than most as the ineptitude of local police officials, including the now-fired school district police chief, became apparent amid the chaos and confusion of the moment.

Tougher gun laws are certainly part of the answer to the uptick in school violence. But so is preparedness — thinking the unthinkable and being ready for it. If the tragedy in Uvalde has taught us anything it’s that there is no substitute for planning and coordination and for the kind of training that in a moment of crisis can save lives. Or, even better, offering the kind of training that will enable school officials “to spot signs of trouble before there is trouble,” as Governor Charlie Baker put it recently in announcing the next round of school safety proposals and funding for Massachusetts.

“No child should fear going to school,” Baker said at a news conference to kick off his pitch for some $37.3 million in funding for a variety of school safety initiatives and grants that will for the first time cover not just K-12 schools, but extend to early education programs and public colleges and universities.

Few may recall the 1966 University of Texas Tower shooting in which an ex-Marine killed 16 and injured 31 during a 96-minute spree, but it was the start of this modern-day nightmare of mass school shootings. By 2007, when the Virginia Tech shooting that claimed 32 lives little had changed — except the weaponry and the ability of school officials to send out e-mail alerts to students.

But K-12 children remain the prime focus of Baker’s initiative because they are, after all, children and because the trauma of a school shooting touches not just the immediate victims but every student, teacher and staffer in that school. Also because there were more K-12 school shootings in 2021 — 42 — than in any year since at least 1999, according to a database assembled by The Washington Post.

“While we’re certainly proud of the work that’s been done in Massachusetts, to extend and enhance our very strong gun laws, which serve as a model we believe for the rest of the country, and we’re deeply grateful that we haven’t experienced any of the devastation in the Commonwealth that’s been seen elsewhere, we know that there’s more we can and should do to keep kids safe,” Baker said.

Some $20 million of the funds Baker will be looking for the Legislature to authorize as part of a supplementary budget bill filed Wednesday will go toward matching grants to public schools and public colleges and universities for security and communications upgrades — interoperable communications systems between schools and first responders, surveillance cameras, exterior door locks, and active shooter detection systems. Another $10 million in grants is set aside for similar efforts by center-based child care providers. There’s additional money for local pilot programs for anonymous tip lines and a statewide “Say Something” public awareness campaign meant to encourage students and families to voice their concerns and potentially head off a violent episode.

The proposed new program builds on a 2018 school safety measure that Baker said provided $9 million in grants to 180 school districts for safety upgrades and $7 million for mental health programs.

Baker said he’s hoping the Legislature could tackle the issue by October. While school safety ought to be one of those issues that transcend the usual legislative inclination toward gamesmanship, the wheels came off the legislative bus when formal sessions ended July 31 without action on a $4 billion economic development bill and tax reform package.

And that raises the broader question of when or whether lawmakers might return to the business of, well, lawmaking and finish the job they abandoned a month ago.

The start of a new school year is a timely reminder that the 2021-2022 session of the Massachusetts Legislature still has an “incomplete” on its report card.

