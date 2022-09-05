New school year calls for many layers of COVID-19 protection

Advertisement

Chelsea and Boston schools that maintained masking followed prevalent opinion among parents who prefer community-level protections. Indeed, thousands of children in the wealthier communities where mask mandates were dropped could have been protected from infection.

Universal masking during surges is a significant equity issue since pediatric vaccination rates still show stark disparities in Massachusetts. When surges begin, all schools should seek to protect students and educators with the well-known layered mitigation measures, including universal masking.

Dr. Julia Koehler

Jamaica Plain

The writer is an associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and a pediatric infectious disease specialist.