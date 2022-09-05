State coffers are overflowing, so what’s a Legislature to do?

However, I do not believe this is a good law as written. My wife and I are retired with pensions and have some savings. We are no longer raising children or paying off college loans. We have equity in our house. We can manage even with today’s inflation. Seeing the way house prices have exploded in recent years, many families are doing better than we are and don’t need this windfall. Others are not so fortunate and should receive a larger piece of the 62F pie. Legislators, please hear this.

I agree with Shirley Leung that the Commonwealth should adhere to law 62F and return $3 billion to taxpayers ( “Beacon Hill has a money problem: too much of it,” Business, Aug. 31) It is, after all, the law.

‘Too much money or not enough’? Let’s see to some pressing concerns before we answer.

Leung ends her column asking, “Does Massachusetts have too much money or not enough?” Before I could answer this, I have other pressing queries: What is the cost to finally and properly fix the MBTA? Have all our public buildings — schools, libraries, town offices, police and fire stations — had adequate HVAC improvements, and if not, what would that price be? How much would it cost to make necessary improvements in our electric grid and to our road and bridge infrastructure? Are all of our residents able get proper health care?

Finally, what can the Commonwealth do to support the essential workers who have been dropping like flies over the past three years? There is a reason hospitals can’t find nurses, schools don’t have adequate teachers, and restaurants are understaffed.

When we know these answers, I will be able to consider whether the state has too much or too little money. My inclination is that we have kicked these cans down the road far too long.

Richard Jervey

Newburyport

Current surplus should not deter us from raising tax on high incomes

Shirley Leung rightly notes that Massachusetts has a budget surplus this year that was fueled by generous federal aid and a soaring stock market during the pandemic. But that federal aid is already running out, and the stock market has fallen from its pandemic-era highs. Many experts warn that we’re heading for a recession.

Our schools can’t hire more teachers with one-time budget surpluses, then lay them off when the surpluses go away. We can’t use short-term windfalls to make our public colleges more affordable, then hike tuition back up once we hit an economic downturn. And, of course, the ongoing dysfunction at the T shows what happens when we don’t spend money every year to maintain our transportation infrastructure.

Question 1 on the November ballot would create a modest tax on annual incomes over $1 million and constitutionally dedicate these funds to transportation and public education. Question 1 isn’t about one budget or one economic cycle. It’s about creating sustainable, long-term revenue that won’t depend on raising taxes for low- and middle-income families.

Question 1 could generate $2 billion a year, every year, to invest in our schools, colleges, and transportation infrastructure. That’s far more useful than a short-term budget surplus.

Nancy E. Phillips

Cambridge





State lawmakers have to do more to improve lives of residents

Shirley Leung’s column on the Commonwealth’s “overflowing coffers” was distressing. She details a total of $14.1 billion ($4.9 billion budget surplus, $6.9 billion in the rainy day fund, and $2.3 billion in federal relief funds). But it was disappointing to read that the column focused on enacting the flawed 62F law, which would return about $3 billion to taxpayers, and other tax-reduction strategies.

Massachusetts has myriad unresolved infrastructure and social welfare issues. Why is there not a discussion about increasing food subsidies to families? What about actually fixing the MBTA? What about adequately funding public schools so that they can comprehensively address the many psychosocial issues with which they are saddled? Let’s not forget the broad range of issues associated with opioid addiction and homelessness.

The way I see it, there is not a budget surplus. There is either the unwillingness or the inability of Massachusetts legislators to think and act broadly to truly improve the lives of residents. This does not require innovative thinking. Just look at other developed countries and learn about how they’ve done it.

Joseph Castellana

Boston