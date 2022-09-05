Aaron Judge connects again for MLB-best 54th home run, Yankees top Twins

“It’s getting hard to put into words what he’s doing,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Just a special season he’s in the midst of.”

Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill (3-2) into the second deck in left.

Aaron Judge kept up his bruising pace and hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday.

The All-Star slugger reached 54 homers in his 131st game. He is on pace to hit 65 homers, four more than Roger Maris’s AL record in 1961. Judge has continued to play down his pursuit of history.

“Just trying to do what I can every single day,” Judge said. “I show up to work, prepared ready to go and do whatever it takes to help our team what it takes to get a win today. Whether it’s moving a guy over, driving a guy in, making a play on defense, that’s what I’m focused on.”

Judge reached 54 homers in New York’s 135th game; Maris hit his 54th when he connected off Washington’s Tom Cheney in New York’s 139th game on Sept. 6, 1961.

“I’m paying close attention to it. How could you not?” Boone said, adding, “it’d be pretty amazing.”

It was the ninth time in his career Judge homered in three straight games and third time this season.

Gausman pitches Blue Jays past Orioles in doubleheader opener

Kevin Gausman made a triumphant return to Camden Yards and Teoscar Hernández homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a doubleheader.

Gausman (11-9) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 ⅔ innings in his first start at Baltimore since he was traded from the Orioles to Atlanta in 2018. The righthander won consecutive starts for the first time since May.

“It was weird to hear the ‘O’ chant and realize they’re cheering against me now,” Gausman said. “That was kind of weird, but it was really cool just warming up and the Baltimore faithful here kind of letting me hear it, good and bad. It was cool. It’s a special place for me.”

Toronto won its fourth in a row and increased its lead over Baltimore for the American League’s third wild card to 3 ½ games. The Blue Jays and Orioles play 10 times over the final 31 days of the regular season.

Anthony Santander homered from both sides of the plate for Baltimore, which has lost two in a row after a four-game win streak. Adley Rutschman had two hits and scored a run.

Hernández hit his 20th homer in the eighth, a solo shot that lifted Toronto to a 4-2 lead. After Santander connected in the bottom half, the Blue Jays put it away with three runs in the ninth.

George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Bo Bichette hit consecutive RBI singles against rookie DL Hall.

Yankees’ Benintendi to have wrist surgery, could return

New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi will have surgery this week after breaking a bone in his right wrist, but the AL East leaders hope he can play again this season.

“I think the possibility of him returning is still in play,” manager Aaron Boone said after Monday’s 5-2 win over Minnesota.

Advertisement

The surgery is set for Tuesday.

Benintendi broke the hook hamate bone while taking a swing Friday night at Tampa Bay and was put on the 10-day injured list the next day.

An All-Star this season with Kansas City, the 28-year-old Benintendi was traded to the Yankees in late July. After a slow start with his new team, he recently began to produce more.

Benintendi is batting a combined .304 with 51 RBIs. He is hitting .254 with 12 RBIs in 33 games for the Yankees.