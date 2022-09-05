After nearly 20 years, a retired bus driver finally got his Pats season tickets. But at 69, he asks, how much longer can he schlepp to Gillette?

A good man to ask about the passage of time would be David Carter He joined the list as an 18-year-old high school senior and by the time he got the good-news e-mail from the Patriots this summer, he was 36.

Who were you when you joined the list? Who are you now? And who are the Pats? An entire dynasty and a GOAT have come and gone. As the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus might have said: “No man ever sits in the same Gillette twice, for it’s not the same Gillette, and he’s not the same man.”

Football’s not known as a philosophical sport. But the daunting wait for Patriots season tickets raises an interesting question: What does it mean to wait half your life for something?

Along the way, he: earned an associate’s degree; moved to Florida and back, twice; worked in radio promotions; was regularly asked to pose for photos for strangers who mistook him for Ronnie from MTV’s Jersey Shore; and in late June, had a dragonfly land on his shoulder that his sister said was their dad looking out for him, tickets-wise.

When it came time for Carter, now an exterior manager for a Chelmsford landscaping firm, to choose his seats — a moment he’d long fantasized about — he had two thoughts: “These seats are home now,” and “This sucks because [my dad] is not here.”

One man who spoke to the Globe actually managed to forget he was waiting for tickets (more on him in a moment). But most fans aren’t so blessed, and they spend their years wondering when it will happen for them, checking in with the Pats and hoping for any word on their progress, reading Patriots fan forums looking for clues, and, after Brady departed, hoping for a silver lining in the form of more available season tickets

This group includes retired MBTA bus driver Anthony George, of Saugus. He got on the wait list in 2003 as a middle-aged man and is now a 69-year-old grandfather who figures he’s got about ten years of schlepping to Gillette before his health “goes down the tubes.”

George says he managed to wait patiently for seven or eight years, but then the not-knowing began to get to him and he started calling Patriots Members Services. “How much closer am I getting?” he’d ask. “They said, ‘We’ll let you know — that’s all we can tell you.’”

How long, exactly, is the waitlist, anyway?

The Patriots don’t typically project wait times, Stacey James, the Pats’ vice president of communications, said in an e-mail to the Globe, but, for context, he added, “I do believe those who joined the wait list in 2003 became eligible this year.”

What about Brady’s departure? Could it mean at least that now more people are moving off the waitlist? That’s the word in waiting circles.

Alas, rumors/prayers not withstanding, James said it is not true. “Only 480 new season tickets have been issued since 2019,” he e-mailed, “but the wait list has grown by 6,258 season tickets since then.”

The renewal rate this past off season — 98.5 percent — was among the highest it’s been, he said. In 2021, the renewal rate was 98.8 percent, and in 2019, it was 98.1 percent.

If you’re a spectator-in-waiting, life on the list is not the worst. For your $100 per seat deposit (returnable if you bow out), there are perks, including the ability to purchase tickets to the draft party before they go on sale to the public; an invitation to come to the stadium at no cost to watch an away game with season ticket members; and pre-sale access to concert tickets.

Nice, but still a world away from being an actual season ticket-holder, a status that 30-year season ticket-holder Jonas Bromberg, a clinical psychologist at Boston Children’s Hospital, made sound so wonderful you might find yourself lusting for seats even if you detest the NFL.

Bromberg shares four seats with two friends, and they bring their kids and cousins and pals, and when the schedule is announced they throw a festive dinner and divvy up the games, and they’ve been doing it for so long that they’ve bonded with groups of other season ticket-holders, and now 25 of them tailgate like family.

“We park in P7,” Bromberg said almost dreamily.

Let’s now meet Damien Dufour, the man who forgot he was waiting. When he joined the waitlist in 2003 he was fresh out of the Army and amped about going to games with his younger brother and his buddies.

By the time the Patriots called this summer, he was a 44-year-old mail carrier with a son and a wife, living in Turner, Maine, and the luxury of spending an entire Sunday at Gillette had faded far from his reality.

“I totally thought it was a scam,” he said of the call.

Eventually convinced that his lucky day truly had come, he now had a new problem: his wife, the family budget czar, was unlikely to consider four season tickets a wise use of $3,000.

The man who moments earlier suspected he was being scammed decided to pull one of his own. He would frame the revelation of the tickets to make her think she was about to face something a lot more challenging than a splurge.

“Honey,” he began, “there was something I did 19 years ago that I’m going to have to pursue,” he said.

What???

“Are you trying to tell me you have another kid?” she asked.

(Spoiler alert: He’ll be sitting in section 324.)

The number of season ticket-holders who give up their seats is low, but it’s not zero, and in the case of Dave Falcone, his wife, WROR radio host Lauren Beckham Falcone, saw it coming.

He waited 11 years for his tickets, and by the time they arrived he had not only become a father with a bigger mortgage, but an adult who no longer considered sitting in sub-zero temps to watch a game from the last row his idea of fun.

“I could have told him exactly what was going to happen,” Beckham Falcone said, “but I kept my mouth shut, because that’s what a wife does.”

In 2017, after one year — of mostly watching from the comfort of home — he gave them up.

“Time passes and you are not the same person you were,” Beckham Falcone said. “This is why people should not go on Facebook and rekindle high school romances.”

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.