After years as a racer, leadership position keeps Jesse Anthony connected to competitive cycling

Those performances launched Anthony’s 20-year racing career, one that would eventually include seven national cyclocross titles and 13 years of professional road racing.

Now the mountain bike and cyclocross race director for Colorado-based USA Cycling, Anthony burst onto the national cyclocross scene as a teenager in 1999, winning the United States U-15 title. The next year, he captured the 15-16 age-group crown (the same year, older brother Josh won the age 17-18 title).

The third of seven children, Anthony, a Beverly native, is still surrounded by cycling siblings (his older sister Crystal also rides professionally). His father, Joe, who lives in Danvers, is an avid amateur cyclist.

“Jesse’s always been a driven person, committed to working as hard as necessary to achieve a certain goal,” said Josh Anthony, who lives in Billerica. “Early on, that would have meant hanging on the wheels of older, faster riders when he was still just a young kid.”

Jesse Anthony (center) comes from a family of cycling enthusiasts, including his brother Josh (left), sister Crystal (second from left), brother Silas (second from right) and brother Gabe (far right). Courtesy of Joe Anthony

Jesse Anthony also credits numerous local shop owners, such as Stu Thorne of Bay Road Bikes in Hamilton and Pinnacle Bikes in Beverly, Aaron Millett of Riverside Cycles in Newburyport, and Steve Pucci of Northeast Bikes in Saugus, former national champs including Mark McCormack of Foxborough and Tim Johnson of Middleton, and the members of the Essex County Velo cycling club, with supplying nonstop support.

“New England, and especially the North Shore, are epicenters of cyclocross in the USA,” he said. “The heritage of US cyclocross runs very deep in that area. Similar to my family, the cycling community on the North Shore was the major catalyst for my growth and success in this sport at a young age.

“The weekly cyclocross practice rides and the Tuesday night road-group rides provided Josh and me with the environment to learn and absorb knowledge and experience, and push ourselves when we were younger.”

Though he enjoys all types of two-wheeled racing, Anthony acknowledged that cyclocross has always held a special place in his competitive heart. Cyclocross is a full-on effort for roughly an hour on a closed-looped course, making it the most spectator-friendly of cycling disciplines.

“After all these years, the things I value most about cyclocross are the community and the environment, where everyone is pushing themselves and each other to be their best,” he said.

In 2018, Anthony was forced to retire from competitive racing after contracting the Epstein-Barr virus. He had transitioned to road racing in 2010 after lingering injuries were compounded by the rough-and-tumble aspects of cyclocross, which requires competitors to dismount, run over natural and man-made obstacles, and remount throughout the race.

“I had a chronic back injury that was hindering me from performing my best in cyclocross, and I just couldn’t ride to the potential I knew I had,” said Anthony. “Road racing was more stable for my body, and the back injury was more manageable when racing just road.

“I always missed cyclocross, racing in the dirt and the people in that sport, and was really excited to come back to it after my professional racing career.”

Jesse Anthony (left) competed in the USPRO Criterium Championships in South Carolina in 2016. Casey B. Gibson/Casey B. Gibson/Sipa USA

Today, at 37, Anthony said the opportunity to work with USA Cycling “was really exciting because I love cyclocross, and I really wanted to share the knowledge and experience I gained throughout my career with younger riders.

“I love this job now because I still get to be competitive, but in a different way. I can directly see my work pay off in better support, results, and progress for the athletes. That’s really rewarding.”

Though based in Colorado, Anthony is bringing the national cyclocross team to western Massachusetts for training camp in September. That visit will include participation in the second annual Gran Prix Beverly Cyclocross race. Their presence reflects not only Anthony’s affinity for his hometown, but the legacy of a high-level race that started more than two decades ago as the Gran Prix of Gloucester at Stage Fort Park.

“When the Gloucester Gran Prix was launched in 1999, it quickly became one of the premier events in the US because of the community behind it,” said Anthony. “New England was known around the country to be a region with many of the best events, a high level of competition, and dozens of top riders in all categories.

“The crowds were always energetic and supportive, they really engaged in the racing action. Having an event and an atmosphere like that just a few miles from my home was a massive catalyst for me to pursue a professional career. It gave me so much motivation to know how much passion was involved in this sport.”

Anthony said he wants the national-team members to have a similar experience. Though he won’t be racing, the presence of national-team members will give spectators a chance to see the next generation of cycling stars.

“The national team is a collection of the best athletes in the nation,” he said. “We have some of the best cyclocross training and events in the United States in Massachusetts, but some of these athletes have never been exposed to them.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for these athletes to experience one of the foundational regions for cyclocross in the United States.”