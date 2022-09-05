Back to full health, St. John’s Prep’s Tyler Schwalm poised for a breakout senior season

A longboarding accident on Aug. 22, 2020, resulted in a four-inch crack in Schwalm’s skull and four intracranial brain bleeds, all in the frontal lobe. After being rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, Schwalm had a seizure when he was medically evacuated to Boston Children’s Hospital

The North Andover resident cherishes every moment on the pitch after he almost lost the ability to compete.

On a rainy, overcast evening at Cronin Memorial Stadium, St. John’s Prep senior Tyler Schwalm sported an ear-to-ear smile. And why not? The dour weather conditions did nothing to dampen his sunny disposition because he was doing his favorite thing: playing soccer.

After a tense 72 hours at Children’s, Schwalm began rehabilitating at Spaulding. He had to relearn everything: how to walk, talk, and brush his teeth.

“I was pretty much not a person,” said Schwalm. “The doctors would try to have me count. They would say ‘One, two’ and I didn’t know that the next number was three.”

“My brain was numb to it all. I wasn’t thinking about it because I couldn’t think about it. I killed five percent of my brain. It’s all dead tissue now.”

The St. John’s Prep community rallied around Schwalm. In the ambulance ride, several woven bracelets were cut off of Schwalm’s wrist, so friends made countless bracelets for him. Videos, photos, and letters flooded in from friends and classmates.

Schwalm and his mother, Sara Weiss, a three-time cancer survivor, annually participate in Runway for Recovery. But in 2020, with Schwalm unable to participate, the Prep soccer team raised money for the cause in the family’s name.

“It really shows how people are really there for you,” said Schwalm.

After two weeks working with the professionals at Spaulding, Schwalm returned to St. John’s Prep.

“You realize that even if he makes it, he’s not going to be the same kid,” said his mother. “I had no idea what was going to be left of him or what we’d have. He’s made a total comeback. For the type of injury he had to be where he is, it’s remarkable.”

During his recovery, Schwalm served as team manager as a sophomore. But he struggled in the classroom with headaches.

“He pushes everyone on the team and if you didn’t know it, you wouldn’t realize what he’s come from because he’s such a great guy.”

Last summer, in preparation for his junior season, he spent 30 hours per week on the field. But in a preseason scrimmage against Xavarian, Schwalm sprained his ankle in a collision with the goalie. He was on crutches for several weeks and returned as a reserve. Despite the injury, the radiant smile remained with Schwalm.

“He radiates positivity and perseverance,” said senior Calvin Massaro. “He pushes everyone on the team and if you didn’t know it, you wouldn’t realize what he’s come from because he’s such a great guy.”

St. John's Prep coach Dave Crowell lauded the hard work senior Tyler Schwalm (above) has put into his preparation for the season. "He works his tail off, defensively, and he’s a complete player. He’ll set the tone with his work ethic.” Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Two years later, the 17-year-old Schwalm has returned to the honor roll, taking all AP and honors-level courses, and serves as a vital midfielder for the third-ranked Eagles. Back to full health, Schwalm is poised for a breakout campaign.

“His speed, he’s very coachable and disciplined,” said coach Dave Crowell, in his 22d year at Prep.. “He’s going to score some goals — well, he has to. He works his tail off, defensively, and he’s a complete player. He’ll set the tone with his work ethic.”

Schwalm will work with senior captain Callum Rigby, a in the middle of the field. Rigby runs the offense and serves as an exceptional distributor.

“[My injury has] taught me to be a lot more aggressive with the ball on the ground,” said Schwalm. “It’s forced me to see that there’s not always a physical aspect to it. If I make a run here, I can get the ball without pressure.”

A smile is never far from the face of St. John's Prep senior Tyler Schwalm, (51), even during varsity soccer practice on a rainy Monday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Corner kicks

▪ Lexington returns seven starters from last year’s team that fell to eventual state champion Brookline, 1-0, in the Division 1 semifinals. The Minutemen have been motivated in preseason training by last fall’s heartbreaking ending, relying on senior leadership to set the tone and maintain the program’s high expectations.

“When you lose so late in the season in a game like that, they’re all pretty motivated and serious about wanting to improve on what they did last year,” said coach Dastan Pakyari. “I think our main focus entering this year is winning that last game of the season.”

To better prepare for the postseason, Pakyari scheduled a pair of challenging nonleague tests against Framingham and BC High, the latter scheduled for Saturday in Dorchester.

The fourth-year coach said the early season showdown with the Eagles provides a litmus test for his side right off the bat.

“We want to have these measuring sticks throughout the season and I felt like I had to go outside the league and find a true test against teams we’ll see in the later rounds of the tournament,” said Pakyari.

Another reason for scheduling BC High and Framingham (Oct. 1) is the power rankings. Last year, Lexington played a soft nonleague schedule and was awarded the No. 13 seed despite finishing 12-2-4. That resulted in a pair of road games in the state tournament.

“Even if you don’t win, you need to do this to boost your power ranking,” said Pakyari.

Among those returning for Lexington is senior midfielder Cruz Ortiz DeRosa, an All-State selection, and senior center back Pieter Bultman, who Pakyari expects to take a major leap this fall.

The Minutemen will be favored to win the Middlesex League again, but matches against BC High and Framingham are pivotal for the postseason.

“Being from Lexington they want to be the team that wins a state championship,” said Pakyari.

▪ At Norwell, first-year coach Michael O’Dea will begin his tenure Wednesday at Hanover. O’Dea takes over for Jack Browne, who retired in February after leading the Clippers to an undefeated season and the Division 3 state title last fall. O’Dea served as the freshman and junior varsity coach at Weymouth for the last seven years.

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.