Game 136: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox are on a roll. They completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers on Sunday, and are on a five-game winning streak. However, the team they now face the first three days of this week is also cruising.

The Rays had won five straight before losing to the Yankees on Sunday, and have seven victories in their last 10 games. Tampa has trimmed the Yankees’ lead in the AL East standings to five games after trailing by as much as 15.5 games in July.

Monday’s late-afternoon game features Michael Wacha as Boston’s starting pitcher.