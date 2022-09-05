Game 136: Red Sox at Rays lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox are on a roll. They completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers on Sunday, and are on a five-game winning streak. However, the team they now face the first three days of this week is also cruising.
The Rays had won five straight before losing to the Yankees on Sunday, and have seven victories in their last 10 games. Tampa has trimmed the Yankees’ lead in the AL East standings to five games after trailing by as much as 15.5 games in July.
Monday’s late-afternoon game features Michael Wacha as Boston’s starting pitcher.
Lineups
RED SOX (67-68): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (10-1, 2.56 ERA)
RAYS (74-58): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Patiño (1-1, 3.95 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Patiño: Xander Bogaerts 2-6, Franchy Cordero 1-2, Rafael Devers 1-5, Kiké Hernández 0-3, J.D. Martinez 1-6, Reese McGuire 1-3, Kevin Plawecki 0-2, Trevor Story 1-1, Alex Verdugo 2-3
Rays vs. Wacha: Randy Arozarena 1-8, Yu Chang 0-1, Ji-Man Choi 1-3, Yandy Díaz 3-4, Manuel Margot 4-13, Francisco Mejía 0-3, David Peralta 1-13, Harold Ramírez 2-6, Jose Siri 1-3, Taylor Walls 0-2
Stat of the day: The Rays are 20-9 since Aug. 3
Notes: Tampa Bay holds the AL’s second wild-card spot and has a one-game lead over the Blue Jays, who visit the Orioles for a doubleheader on Monday to open a four-game series. Tampa Bay went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and struck out 12 times in Sunday’s loss. ... The Red Sox are on their first five-game winning streak since a seven-game winning streak back in June. ... Boston enters its final series with the Rays 7 1/2 games behind Toronto for the final wild-card spot while also trailing the Orioles, Twins, Guardians and White Sox. ... During its winning streak, Boston has scored 34 runs. ... Patiño is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in two career starts against the Red Sox. ... Wacha is 7-0 with a 2.65 ERA in his past nine starts and 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA in five career starts against the Rays.
