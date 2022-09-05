Jets quarterback Zach Wilson works out, still ‘possible’ to start against Ravens Sunday

Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing on the field Monday while testing out his surgically repaired right knee, which he injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia Aug. 12.

NEW YORK — There’s still a chance Zach Wilson will open the season for the New York Jets under center instead of on the sideline.

And Saleh left the door open for Wilson potentially starting Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, returning less than a month after surgery.

“Yeah, it’s possible,” Saleh said.

While it could be a little gamesmanship mixed with optimism, Saleh added the Jets will evaluate Wilson over the next two days and make a decision Wednesday on whether he or Joe Flacco will start. The coach added “it does nothing for us from game plan standpoint” to rush to name a starter for Week 1. He said Wilson, Flacco and Mike White are all capable of running Mike LaFleur’s offense at a high level, and the game plan would remain the same regardless of who's under center.

It might still be wishful thinking to expect Wilson to be completely healthy in time for the game.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was repaired via arthroscopic surgery in Los Angeles Aug. 16. He was initially expected to miss 2-4 weeks, but the Jets have insisted they won’t rush the second-year quarterback back to the field.

“Everyone heals differently, and we’ll see what happens [Tuesday],” Saleh said.

This is an important season for the 23-year-old Wilson, who struggled at the beginning of his rookie year, then missed four games with a sprained PCL in his right knee before returning and showing marked signs of improvement to finish. He threw no interceptions in his final five games and appeared to be quicker at making decisions and reading defenses.

Wilson was having a good training camp before the injury, putting together nearly two weeks of solid practices entering the preseason game at Philadelphia.