LIV Golf had an exciting finish, but will it return to the Boston area?

LIV Golf has not announced dates or venues for next season. The 2023 season will consist of 14 events, but officials did not confirm if the upstart organization will return next year.

After the dust has settled on the pageantry of the weekend, would LIV revisit the Boston area?

A showdown between one of LIV’s most marketable and recognizable players and two new, splashy acquisitions culminated in a dream scenario for the renegade tour. A high-intensity playoff resulted in a victory for Dustin Johnson over Anirban Lahiri and Joaquin Niemann at LIV Golf Invitational Boston at The International in Bolton.

“Boston is a huge sports town, and the fans were great,” said Johnson. “I mean, you can see, especially at the trophy ceremony, unbelievable. All day today, huge crowds, a lot of energy.”

Advertisement

“Yeah, great golf course,” continued Johnson. “It was in fantastic shape, and obviously it showed. Look at the leaderboard; look at the guys who were at the top. Yeah, it was a great week, great venue, and like I said, the fans were unbelievable.”

The rolling greens and plush fairways at The International provided for low scores and high drama. The woodsy nature of the course punished those who missed their target, as Johnson experienced with his lay-up attempt on the final hole of regulation. On the 18th hole, fans huddled around the green to witness the final moments of the tournament.

“The course was fantastic … just the camaraderie and the environment, the energy has been fantastic,” said Lahiri. “The crowds were really good, hats off to them.”

After the first round on Friday, Talor Gooch commended the crowd. Gooch was routinely greeted with chants of his last name after each shot.

“... growing up a sports fan in Oklahoma, you always think of — Boston, you think of the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, so you just think of what great sports Bostonians have,” said Gooch. “It was a really, really cool atmosphere, and not too much heckling, which you always expect a little bit from Boston, so it was a blast. It was great.”

Advertisement

The stretching, hilly course and plethora of entertainment options translated into sparse crowds for some holes, with fans dotting the ropes rather than packing in like sardines, as is the case for PGA events. The feature group and Phil Mickelson attracted plenty of fanfare, but other groups played in front of far fewer onlookers.

Players were overwhelmingly positive about their experience in Boston, yet that does not guarantee another trip to the Commonwealth for LIV.

“Why not?,” said Lahiri, when asked if he would welcome future events being held in Boston. “I mean, it’s been a good event. Nobody can say that this wasn’t great. I mean, we’ll see how it fits into the long-term plans. I have no idea, and no say in that.”

Smith happy with debut

Ranked No. 2 in the World Golf Rankings, Cameron Smith captained the all-Australian team of Punch GC in his first event with LIV Golf.

“It’s quite an honor,” said Smith. “As this thing turns into something much bigger and better, it will be something that everyone is after, for sure.”

Smith, the reigning Open Championship winner, is the first LIV player to actively hold a major championship. Smith appreciated the team aspect of the game and the chance to play with his countrymen.

Advertisement

“It’s just brought us closer as mates,” said Smith. “All of us were pretty good mates anyways. Having our little team dinners and team breakfasts, it’s just really unique and something that you don’t get on [the PGA] tour. You’re so worried about yourself but you find yourself out there looking at what the other three guys are doing.”

Smith finished tied for fourth at 14 under par, earning $1,050,000 for his efforts. Punch GC, consisting of Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Wade Ormsby, and Smith, finished tied for sixth in the team competition with a cumulative 23 under par.

Massachusetts native Peter Uihlein 5 over

Peter Uihlein, the lone Massachusetts native in the field of 48, tied for 44th. Uihlein, born in New Bedford and raised in Mattapoisett, finished 5 over par for the event. The 2010 US Amateur champion, Uihlein has been a LIV member since its inaugural event in London.

David Ortiz gives endorsement

David Ortiz, Red Sox legend and a member of the class of 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame, partnered with LIV Golf to endorse the brand on its broadcast.

Although he did not attend the event, Ortiz compared baseball and golf swings while welcoming LIV Golf and its players to ‘his city,’ mentioning that this is the place where the Revolution took place and anything is possible.

Ortiz is not the first high-profile name paid to validate the brand; Charles Barkley and Dennis Quaid have made promotional appearances for past tournaments.

Advertisement

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.