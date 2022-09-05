More missed opportunities halt a Red Sox winning streak in another defeat to the Rays

Bogaerts had two hits on the day, but went down looking on a 2-2 heater from Rays closer Pete Fairbanks at the bottom of the zone. The Sox lost, 4-3.

In the top of the ninth with one out, Alex Verdugo hit a grounder toward Rays shortstop Taylor Walls. Walls went to second for the force out, but an errant throw by second baseman Vidal Brujan over to first allowed Verdugo to reach second.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The tying run reached second base with the Sox’ hottest hitter up at the plate in Xander Bogaerts.

The Sox’ bullpen once again blew it. In the seventh inning Jeurys Familia yielded the two runs that ended up deciding the game and squandering a solid start by Michael Wacha.

Advertisement

Fresh off five straight wins, the Red Sox faced a familiar opponent in the Rays Monday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Much like the rest of the American League East, Tampa Bay has had its way with the Sox, going 9-4 against them this season in their 13 meetings before Monday. The Sox did not register a series win against the Rays until their previous meeting at Fenway just over a week ago.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Sox had their most reliable starter on the mound in Wacha who entered with a 2.56 ERA in 17 starts. The Rays — who had previously tagged Wacha for six earned runs on four homers in 11 innings, the most home runs allowed by Wacha against any opponent this year — could not catch up to the righthander in this contest.

Wacha worked six innings, holding the Rays to just two runs, and striking out seven.

The Red Sox jumped ahead in the top of the first inning when Verdugo slugged a solo shot off starter Luis Patiño.

The Rays responded with a run aided by three softly hit singles, capped by an RBI single to right by Harold Ramirez. After a scoreless second frame for both teams, the Sox put some pressure on Patiño with two one-out walks by Tommy Pham and Verdugo.

Advertisement

Bogaerts struck out for the second out of the inning, but Rafael Devers stayed hot with an RBI single. Trevor Story, the next batter, laced an RBI double, making it 3-1.

Story and the Sox later missed out on a couple of more opportunities to cash in. Both times it came back to bite the Red Sox. In the top of the fifth with two outs and one on, the Rays decided they wanted no part of Devers, intentionally walking the third baseman. Story grounded into a force out to end the frame.

The next inning, Randy Arozarena laced an RBI double to left.

Rays reliever Calvin Faucher had the seventh and with two outs, this time with runners on first and second, the Rays, again, walked Devers to bring up Story.

Story swung through a 98 m.p.h. sinker at the bottom of the zone.

Jeurys Familia had the seventh and labored, hitting the first batter before a stolen base and a Manuel Margot RBI double tied it. The Sox went further into their bullpen, summoning Zack Kelly. The Rays then took the lead when David Peralta’s RBI double hugged the first base line.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.