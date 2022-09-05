NFL returning to London for international combine in October

NEW YORK — The NFL is holding an international combine in London for the second consecutive year.

Forty-four athletes will be selected to participate in front of NFL evaluators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Oct. 3-4.

Instead of team scouts, the NFL evaluates the players and selects a handful to train in the United States for three months, after which final choices are made to allocate players to NFL teams for the 2023 season. And then, they still need to win a spot on the team roster.