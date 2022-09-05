On Patriots special teams, the early returns have been promising

Marcus Jones (third round) and Pierre Strong Jr. (fourth) led the club in punt returns and kickoff returns, respectively, during the preseason, but they’re far from the only candidates.

The 2020 All-Pro is now in Pittsburgh, and the Patriots have been auditioning replacements throughout camp. A couple of rookies might be in line to fill the voids.

Gunner Olszewski became a fan favorite in Foxborough for his fearless style of play, particularly on special teams, where he would make big plays and take big hits.

With the opener against the Dolphins less than a week away, special teams coordinator Cam Achord still isn’t ready to name replacements but has been impressed with the candidates.

“We’ve got multiple guys we’ve been working back there deep, and they’ve all done a good job,’’ Achord said Monday via video call. “When you look at that position, it’s the quickness, running with the ball, ability to make a guy miss, specifically a punt returner.

“It’s a little bit different with a kick returner. That’s more straight, downhill, strong runners, whereas the punt returner is being able to make guys miss in space.”

On punt returns, Jones has regularly been joined by Myles Bryant, Kyle Dugger, and Jabrill Peppers during practice rotations.

“They’ve all done a really good job for us,” said Achord. “We’re kind of going through [possibilities] this week, and then we’ll see come game day. But they’ve all done a really good job and I’m not afraid to put any of those guys back there.’’

Jones was a prolific returner in college, bringing back three punts for touchdowns and six kickoffs to the house.

“Marcus has done well,” said Troy Brown, who coaches New England’s returners. “He’s shown an ability to run with the ball after he’s caught it, he’s been fielding the ball pretty well. We’ll see what he does when the real games start … but for the most part, he’s been pretty consistent back there.”

Strong is the only player on the roster to return a kickoff in a preseason game (J.J. Taylor and Tre Nixon are on the practice squad).

Working on his reps

Following a breakout fledgling season in New England in which he collected career highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (800), Kendrick Bourne has had a quiet summer.

His targets and catches have been scarce during practices and games, he was ejected for fighting during the joint practices with the Panthers, and he missed the Carolina game for an undisclosed reason. Brown, however, hinted that Bourne may be on the upswing.

“Obviously, he hasn’t had the type of offseason that he had last year, but he’s been working at it just like everybody else,” said Brown, who doubles as the club’s receivers coach. “He’s coming along and he’s getting more and more reps as the camp goes on here. As we go into the first game here, he’s getting more and more reps. We’re going to play the guys who deserve to play.”

Brown also made it a point to say that Bourne “hasn’t done anything wrong or bad or anything like that.”

Bourne built a great rapport with Mac Jones in 2021, and getting him back on track would be a big boost to a receiving corps that lost rookie Tyquan Thornton to a broken collarbone.

Advertisement

No comparison

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had a funny comment when asked about the difference between his and Bill Belichick’s résumés. Belichick enters the season with 321 victories, while McDaniel will be looking for his first. “Can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total? No,” McDaniel said. “It would be a bigger deal I think if Coach Belichick and I were on the field, maybe doing like an Oklahoma drill, but I don’t foresee that happening. I don’t think the fans would really pay for that.” (Plenty would beg to differ with McDaniel) … Former Patriot Keion Crossen, now with the Dolphins, reacted to the Patriots traveling early to get acclimated to the South Florida weather with an Instagram post that read: “Lol that won’t help!!” … Defensive end Henry Anderson, whom the Patriots released with an injury settlement last week, signed with the Panthers.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.