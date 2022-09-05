Quarterback Mitch Trubisky named Week 1 starter as Steelers begin post Ben Roethlisberger era

In the end, Tomlin let his players effectively make the announcement, then quietly reinforced it not with his booming voice but with a piece of paper.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ longtime head coach wanted to wait until it was — as he said over and over and over during the offseason and throughout training camp — “appropriate.”

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin deliberately — and quite effectively — declined to announce a starting quarterback for months, even as all signs pointed to Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky will be the starter on Sunday when Pittsburgh begins the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in Cincinnati. Tomlin placed Trubisky’s name atop the depth chart Monday afternoon, just hours after Trubisky’s teammates selected him as one of Pittsburgh’s five cocaptains for the 2022 season.

Advertisement

“I just think he's a guy who people rally around,” said defensive tackle Cam Heyward of Trubisky, who arrived in free agency in March. “He's all about team. He's very bought in. He understands and Coach T says it, he's carrying our hopes and dreams on every single play.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Trubisky has said all the right things and done all the right things seemingly from the moment he signed a two-year deal for the chance to replace Roethlisberger. He reached out individually to the returning players on offense and welcomed the skill position players to his home in South Florida during the spring in hopes of building chemistry.

Trubisky began the spring atop the depth chart and despite a push from Mason Rudolph and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett — both of whom performed well throughout the offseason program and training camp — Trubisky never provided much reason for Tomlin to switch things up.

If anything, Tomlin reinforced the status quo.

Rudolph is listed as the primary backup with Pickett starting his first season in the NFL on the third string, a move that gives Pickett time to get acclimated to life as a pro and gives Trubisky breathing room. Even if he struggles in his return to a starting role after spending 2021 as a backup in Buffalo, it is unlikely the second overall pick in the 2017 draft would be replaced by Rudolph during a game unless he's injured.