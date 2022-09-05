Rafael Nadal’s 22-match Grand Slam winning streak ends with loss to Frances Tiafoe at US Open

NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal’s 22-match Grand Slam winning streak ended with a four-set loss to American Frances Tiafoe at the US Open Monday.

Tiafoe pulled off the biggest win of his career when the 22nd-ranked American beat second-seeded Nadal, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, to reach the US Open quarterfinals.

Tiafoe buried his head in his hands and cried on the court after he shook hands with Nadal. He sat on the bench and buried his head in a towel as Nadal walked off and waved to the crowd.