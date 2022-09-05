Israeli army says soldier likely killed Al-Jazeera reporter

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Monday a soldier likely killed a veteran Al Jazeera journalist in errant fire, according to its investigation into the incident.

A senior military official said the military’s top legal officer will not be launching a criminal probe into the incident, meaning neither the soldier nor anyone in his chain of command will face punishment.

Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in May while covering Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians blamed Israel for the killing. Israel initially said she may have been killed by militant fire, but later said a soldier may have hit her by mistake during an exchange of fire.