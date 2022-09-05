Jailed Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib petitions king for pardon

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Jailed former Prime Minister Najib Razak has sought a pardon from Malaysia’s king and will remain a lawmaker pending his petition, Parliament’s speaker said Monday.

Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said the pardon request was submitted Sept. 2, less than two weeks after Najib began a 12-year prison term after losing his final appeal on Aug. 23 in a graft case linked to the looting of the 1MDB state fund.

Azhar said Najib's parliamentary seat will not be vacated until King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah decides on his pardon request. It is unclear how long the process will take. If he isn't pardoned before September 2023, when general elections are due, Najib, 69, cannot run in the polls and will automatically lose his parliamentary seat.