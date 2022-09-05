Trial over 2016 terror attack in Nice opens in Paris

Over more than three months, in a highly secure courthouse on an island in the Seine River, judges will seek to determine what led a man to barrel a cargo truck for more than a mile through spectators celebrating Bastille Day on July 14 in Nice. That may prove a difficult task since the driver was killed by police and appeared to have acted alone, leaving only people accused of being indirect accomplices in the dock.

It comes on the heels of monthslong trials in the 2015 Charlie Hebdo and Paris attacks. The three mass killings shook France to its core in the mid-2010s and left unhealed wounds, turning the proceedings into moments of catharsis as much as fact-finding.

PARIS — The third high-profile terrorism trial in France in two years opened Monday in Paris, with eight defendants facing charges in a 2016 attack in the Mediterranean city of Nice that left more than 80 people dead and hundreds more injured or traumatized.

Still, even though the two previous trials struggled to clarify the mechanisms and motives of the attacks in the absence of most of the perpetrators, lengthy hearings afforded to the victims should at least help them — and to some extent help the wider public in France — to come to terms with the shocking events.

Advertisement

“These trials also contribute to the construction of a sort of collective memory around the mass killings we were the victims of,” François Molins, chief prosecutor at the Cour de Cassation, France’s highest judicial court, told France Inter radio station last week. “They must also serve to remind us of what makes our dignity and our humanity.”

The attack in Nice, which took place on the famed seaside Promenade des Anglais and which the authorities have portrayed as an act of Islamist terrorism, was the second-deadliest on French soil since World War II. It killed 86 people, including several children, and injured more than 450.

Advertisement

The driver was Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, 31, a Tunisian who swerved a 19-ton rental truck onto the sidewalk of the promenade and, over four minutes, careened through crowds as they were leaving Bastille Day fireworks.

“I saw the chairs thrown up in the air, the bodies flying around,” said Jean-Claude Hubler, 57, a salesperson who was on the beach along the street at the time. “I knew it was going to be a war scene.”

Hubler, who today heads Life for Nice, a support group for victims, said he had rushed to help people hit by the truck, trying to identify those most seriously injured among the dozens of crushed bodies lying on the sidewalk. “There was one lady whose hand I held until she died,” he recalled.

Like more than 850 other people, Hubler will be a “partie civile,” or plaintiff, in the trial, a status given to those harmed or traumatized by the attack.

But most of the plaintiffs were not in the Paris courtroom Monday, preferring instead to follow the proceedings on live Internet radio or from a convention center in Nice where they are being broadcast.

That was in contrast with the hundreds of plaintiffs who crowded the same courtroom just a few months ago for the trial in the November 2015 Paris attacks. But it may also reflect limited interest among plaintiffs for a trial where the assailant is absent from the dock and with defendants only accused of indirectly helping him.

Advertisement

Hubler said he did not expect much from the 15 weeks of proceedings, noting that none of the defendants are considered Islamist radicals. He added that he was mostly concerned about a continuing investigation into what many survivors see as the authorities’ failure to provide adequate security for the Bastille Day celebration.

Of the eight defendants — seven men and one woman — none are charged with complicity in murder. Three are accused of participating in a terrorist conspiracy, an offense punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Among them is Ramzi Kevin Arefa, who faces life imprisonment for allegedly helping the assailant buy a gun while already convicted of an unrelated crime.

The rest are charged with less-serious crimes such as arms trafficking, with potential sentences of five to 10 years in prison. One defendant will be tried in absentia.

“They played second fiddle,” said Simon Clémenceau, a lawyer representing seven of the plaintiffs. “For a certain number of them, if not all of them, the issue is whether or not they are considered terrorists.”

Although the Islamic State claimed that Lahouaiej Bouhlel was one of its “soldiers,” there is no evidence that he was actually linked to the terror group. Investigators said Lahouaiej Bouhlel, a nonpracticing Muslim with a history of domestic violence, suffered from serious psychological disorders and quickly became self-radicalized in the days leading up to the attack by watching jihadi videos.

Advertisement

He slipped under the radar of intelligence services, in a move that foreshadowed smaller-scale stabbings and shootings perpetrated by isolated extremists that have kept France on edge.