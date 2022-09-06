Norman Lear starts his second century with ‘Clean Slate’

Perhaps you’ve heard of a fellow named Norman Lear? He’s that 100-year-old dude who basically changed the course of TV comedy with the groundbreaking likes of “All in the Family,” “Maude,” and “The Jeffersons.”

Well he’s still in the game. Amazon Freevee — the free Amazon streamer — has just greenlit one of his new shows. It’s called “Clean Slate,” and it stars George Wallace and Laverne Cox. He plays a car-wash owner who is delighted that his estranged son is coming home to Alabama after 17 years. Yeah: She plays that child, now a trans woman named Desiree.

The show was created by Dan Ewen, an improv comic whose writing credits include the movie “Playing With Fire.”

By the way, Lear has other projects in the works, lest you think he’s slowing down. He’s involved in a “Fried Green Tomatoes” series starring Reba McEntire, a remake of his “Mary Hartman Mary Hartman” featuring Emily Hampshire from “Schitt’s Creek,” and an animated reboot of his “Good Times.”

