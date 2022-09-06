CVS makes $8b bet on the return of the house call

Pharmacies like CVS have been searching for new ways to reach out to their large customer base, particularly as consumers increasingly head online for the everyday items that used to draw them into stores. In acquiring Signify, CVS gets a company that offers analytics and technology to help a network of 10,000 doctors provide in-home health care to 2.5 million patients across the United States. Signify has a focus on those on Medicare and in underserved communities.

The deal, if approved by shareholders and regulators, gives CVS, which has nearly 10,000 stores nationwide, a new way to reach its customers: at home.

Drugstore giant CVS Health said Monday that it would acquire Signify Health, which runs a network of doctors making house calls, for roughly $8 billion in a deal that cements the pharmacy chain’s move away from its traditional retail roots.

“CVS doesn’t want to sell us just prescriptions and toothpaste; it wants to be our primary care provider,” said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

CVS has been whittling down its store base as it has pushed further into health care. The retailer said last year that it would close roughly 900 stores over three years. Its executives told analysts last month that the chain was looking to tack on new health services and ways to deliver that service‚ including in the home, through deals.

Karen S. Lynch, the CEO of CVS, reiterated that strategy in a statement Monday. “Signify Health will play a critical role in advancing our health care services strategy and gives us a platform to accelerate our growth in value-based care,” she said.

CVS has roughly 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners, as well as 1,100 MinuteClinic locations, which offer care ranging from vaccinations to physicals.

The pharmacy giant will pay Signify $30.50 per share in cash. The two companies said they expected the deal to close in the second half of 2023, pending regulatory and shareholder approval.

“We are both building an integrated experience that supports a more proactive, preventive and holistic approach to patient care, and I look forward to executing on our shared vision for the future of care delivery,” Kyle Armbrester, the CEO of Signify, said in a statement Monday.

CVS’ move toward health care began in earnest nearly a decade ago, with its $21 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Caremark Rx. It acquired more than 1,000 of Target’s pharmacies in 2015 and health insurer Aetna for $69 billion in 2018.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said in 2019 that it expected that national health spending would reach $6 trillion by 2027, consuming a bigger share of the gross domestic spending, as baby boomers age and the price of services rises. But many people in the United States still do not get care, in part because of the costs and inconvenience.

As part of its business model, Signify says it looks to make health care more accessible by identifying patients’ needs in their home. Telemedicine, the practice of providing care in the home through Zoom and other means, got a jolt during the pandemic, and Medicare greatly expanded coverage for such care in March 2020. It said last year that it was considering whether to make such benefits permanent.

The pandemic also set up overburdened hospitals to find new ways to provide care at home — a trend experts expect to continue.

“We will see a major shift from hospital admissions to home remote monitoring,” said Dr. Eric Topol, a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research in San Diego.