Now, the law is on your side when it comes to surprise medical bills

Why? Because, unbeknownst to them, the medical provider who treated them was not in their insurer’s network.

What made it so galling was that the people who received them had solid health care insurance. They thought they were covered for the care they had received. Yet a medical provider was now demanding payment, and their insurer was now refusing to cover them.

For years, millions of Americans received a distressing surprise in the mail: a medical bill for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

How did this happen? Actually, through no fault of their own. How could you fault someone who had to be rushed to an emergency room for not knowing that the doctors there were out-of-network?

And how could you blame someone who carefully selected an in-network hospital before surgery for not knowing one or more of the doctors or a service like blood work there was out-of-network?

In recent years, people who went to the ER or who got treatment in an in-network hospital had about a one in five chance of getting a “surprise bill.” Finally, Congress responded by passing the No Surprises Act, a landmark piece of legislation that went into effect Jan. 1, although some of the mechanics of how it works were only finalized in August.

Now, the kind of surprise bills that for years infuriated consumers (and drained their bank accounts) is no longer legal.

Here are some things to know about the NSA:

Q. Does this mean I will never get another surprise medical bill?

A. No, you may receive such a bill, because some medical providers may not be in compliance. (Medical providers who send a bill contrary to the NSA can be fined up to $10,000.) But, eventually, surprise medical bills should disappear. Keep in mind, however, that medical care provided prior to 2022 isn’t covered by the new law.

Q. What should I do if I get a surprise medical bill?

A. Immediately contact the provider and your insurer. Explain that there has apparently been a mistake in light of the new law. If you can’t resolve it, file a complaint with the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on its website or by calling 1-800-985-3059. You need to file your complaint within 120 days of receiving the first bill. While the complaint is being processed, the bill can’t be turned over to collections or have a late charge added to it.

Q. How does the NSA protect against surprise billing?

A. It focuses on three areas of medical care: emergency rooms, in-network hospitals where some services are out-of-network, and air ambulances. In those areas insured patients must be treated for all services as if they were in-network.

An emergency medical services worker helped one of her colleagues into an ambulance. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Q. How does it work for emergency rooms?

A. If you go to a hospital ER or licensed urgent care center because you are having a medical emergency (including going into labor), the NSA will protect you from being charged for anything above what your insurer ordinarily charges. That means you have to pay the deductible and co-payment, as required under your insurance plan. But you can’t be charged more than that. Previously, people who went to an ER sometimes got billed for doctors and services such as imaging and blood work that were outside their networks.

Q. How does it work for in-network hospitals?

A. Before the NSA, many people assumed that if they went to an in-network hospital all services there were covered. But that wasn’t always the case. The doctors who work in a hospital don’t necessarily work for that hospital and aren’t necessarily in the same insurer network as the hospital. You may have confirmed that your surgeon was in-network, only to find out later that the anesthesiologist, radiologist, or pathologist wasn’t. Surprise! And that meant you had to pay out of pocket. The same was true for MRIs and other imaging, laboratory work, and other services. Under the new law, if you go to an in-network hospital and your main doctor is in-network, all the services you get are treated as in-network. You will still be responsible for in-network cost sharing amounts (deductibles, co-payments, co-insurance).

Q. How does it work for air ambulances?

A. Air ambulances are covered. If you are transported by an airplane or helicopter in a medical emergency, you will be treated as in-network and you will get the coverage provided by your insurer without additional charges.

Q. What about the cost of a ground ambulance?

A. This is the most conspicuous gap in the NSA. The bill that became law had bipartisan support in Congress, but lawmakers couldn’t agree on how to handle ground ambulances. Instead, it created a commission to study the issue. That means, if you are taken to the ER by an out-of-network ambulance, you may receive a bill for it. About a dozen states, including Maine and Vermont (but not Massachusetts), provide limited consumer protection for consumers taken to the ER by ambulance.

Q. What is the “surprise billing protecting form” and how does it work?

A. When you are scheduling treatment in advance some out-of-network doctors may ask you to sign a form saying you agree to pay their out-of-network charges. There may be reasons to do so, for example, if you consider the doctor in question to have special skills. But by doing so you waive the protection of the NSA. The doctors asking for a waiver must provide you with a good faith, itemized estimate of how much their services will cost so you won’t later be surprised, and a list of in-network doctors who are available to provide the same care. In most cases, you must get the estimate at least three days before treatment.

Q. Can all doctors request a waiver?

A. No, some are not allowed to request a waiver, including emergency physicians, and doctors who provide ancillary services, such as assistant surgeons, anesthesiologists, radiologists, and hospitalists.

Brigham and Women's Hospital on Francis Street in Boston. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Q. If I opt for an out-of-network doctor will I have to pay the entire bill?

A. Some insurance plans prohibit out-of-network care entirely, which would make members liable for the entire bill. But most plans pay for out-of-network services up to the amount they would pay for the same in-network services. Of course, out-of-network charges are almost always higher (and often much higher) than their in-network counterparts. In those cases, you will get “balance billed,” meaning your insurer will pay the in-network amount and you will get billed for the balance.

Q. Who is covered by the NSA?

A. People who get their insurance through an employer or a health care insurance marketplace, or as an individual directly from an insurer. People on Medicare and Medicaid have been protected from surprise medical bills long before passage of the NSA.

