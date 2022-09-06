Cutting carbs? This might be the Better Bagel for you.

Bagel lovers may never choose to give up those dense, crusty rounds with their pleasing chewiness. However, if you’ve decided to cut down on carbs (even for a while), The Better Bagel can be a substitute — it has only 5 net grams of carbs while the average bagel contains 48. As well as being a generous size, with a soft crust and bready interior, it includes more protein (the equivalent of four eggs) and substantially greater fiber, making it a healthier choice. With wheat (not wheat flour) and plant-based ingredients, the circles are offered in classic (plain), everything, and cinnamon and taste best toasted before slathering on toppings. “We replicated the experience and flavor profiles of traditional bagels without the negatives,” says entrepreneur Aimee Yang, founder of BetterBrand in Los Angeles, which produces the bagels. Her mission is to create healthier versions of beloved foods by utilizing food science and a proprietary process that can transform carbohydrate-laden, nutritionally lacking foods. “We should be able to eat the foods we crave without feeling guilty and worrying about the consequences,” says Yang. She hired the former executive baker of the Thomas Keller Group (French Laundry, Per Se, and Bouchon), Matt McDonald, to head product development. Next, we can look forward to the Better Pretzel and, someday, the Better Pizza. In regard to her bagels, Yang says her largest customer base is surprisingly in a place notoriously picky about bagels, New York City. The Better Bagel is available in the freezer case at Whole Foods Market, selected locations. or go to eatbetter.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND