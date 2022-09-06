A drink inspired by Fluff is the stuff of Somerville dreams

The White-Winged Dove. Liza Weisstuch

Every year, during the first few days of August, crustacean-lovers claw their way to the Maine Lobster Festival for fresh-from-the-water indulgences. Every September, tens of thousands of people gather in Munich to hoist steins at Oktoberfest. And for one day in September, Union Square, Somerville, becomes a pilgrimage-worthy destination for lovers of Marshmallow Fluff. And there are legions of them. According to Jessica Eshleman, executive director of Union Square Main Streets, visitors to What the Fluff? Festival, a four-hour event, have topped 20,000 in years past. This year’s festival, on Sept. 17, marks the 17th and celebrates the 105th anniversary of Fluff’s invention.

Indeed, this otherworldly confection has a strong and, in some cases, cultish appeal to some, and Union Square is ground zero. Today it’s manufactured not too far away in Lynn, but its roots can be traced to entrepreneur Archibald Query, who made it in his Union Square kitchen and sold it door-to-door.