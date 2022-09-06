A drink inspired by Fluff is the stuff of Somerville dreams

Every year, during the first few days of August, crustacean-lovers claw their way to the Maine Lobster Festival for fresh-from-the-water indulgences. Every September, tens of thousands of people gather in Munich to hoist steins at Oktoberfest. And for one day in September, Union Square, Somerville, becomes a pilgrimage-worthy destination for lovers of Marshmallow Fluff. And there are legions of them. According to Jessica Eshleman, executive director of Union Square Main Streets, visitors to What the Fluff? Festival, a four-hour event, have topped 20,000 in years past. This year’s festival, on Sept. 17, marks the 17th and celebrates the 105th anniversary of Fluff’s invention.
Indeed, this otherworldly confection has a strong and, in some cases, cultish appeal to some, and Union Square is ground zero. Today it’s manufactured not too far away in Lynn, but its roots can be traced to entrepreneur Archibald Query, who made it in his Union Square kitchen and sold it door-to-door.
Amid the Fluff-inspired games, live music, crafts, and thematic food from local businesses, one individual took it upon himself to mix a Fluff cocktail for the day. That’s no easy feat for a product that suggests a laboratory-made synthesis of gelatin, mayonnaise, circus peanuts, and deflated marshmallows. This isn’t Dave Ericson’s first foray into the realm of goo-spiked drinks. The general manager at Union Square’s The Independent worked at sister restaurant Brass Union pre-pandemic. (It’s since been reborn as Vera’s.) During his tenure there, he created a riff on the mai tai, using peanut orgeat to evoke a Fluffernutter. This year’s invention is a bit eyebrow-raising — not for its zaniness, but for its rationality. He mixes the stuff with Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut to make a syrup, then lassoes in the tooth-burrowing sweetness with cold brew coffee, aged rum, and herbaceous Amaro Montenegro. The festival was founded to celebrate Union Square as a hub of innovation. Dave has proven that the neighborhood is a natural place for him to work.
WHITE-WINGED DOVE
Makes 1 drink
1½ ounces Old Monk Rum (or another aged rum)
1 ounce Fluff syrup (To make syrup, combine ½ cup of Fluff and ½ cup Coco Lopez in a blender. Blend on high 30 seconds.)
¾ ounce cold brew coffee
½ ounce Amaro Montenegro
1 star anise pod to garnish
1. Pour all ingredients into a shaker over ice. Shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
2. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with star anise.
Adapted from The Independent
