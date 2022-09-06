Recipe: An inside-out omelet -- cheese on the bottom, eggs on top -- is a fun, easy dinner

Serves 4

Change up your dinner routine with a low-carb, savory breakfast omelet. This inside-out omelet is made with two ingredients -- shredded cheddar cheese and eggs -- and unlike a real omelet, this one has the cheese on the bottom and the eggs on top. You need an 8-inch nonstick skillet. Heat it and spread out the cheese; it will begin to melt and brown around the edges. Then crack two eggs on top. When the cheese and eggs are both cooked, they will form a crispy golden shell that will hold its shape when folded. Then, for the littlest eaters and the most budget-friendly option, season with salt and pepper and leave it at that. Or add avocado, as we do here, if that doesn't feel too indulgent right now. This one also has tomatoes, radishes, a little red onion, cilantro, and hot sauce. There are endless options for this quick, fun meal.

¾ pound cheddar cheese, shredded (3 cups) 8 eggs 1 tomato, cored and thinly sliced 2 radishes, thinly sliced 1 ripe avocado, halved, seeded, peeled, and sliced ¼ small red onion, thinly sliced ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro Salt and pepper, to taste Hot sauce (for sprinkling)

1. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 3/4 cup of the cheese to the pan. Let it melt and begin to brown at the edges for 2 minutes.

2. Crack 2 eggs onto the cheese and gently break the yolks with the tip of a knife. Cover the pan and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked and the cheese is golden and crispy on the bottom.

3. Gently transfer the cheese and egg to a plate. Dab any excess fat from the edges with a paper towel. When the round has cooled for a minute, fold it in half; it will not close all the way but should hold its shape.

4. Fill the opening in the omelet with tomato, radish, avocado, red onion, and cilantro. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and hot sauce.

5. Use the remaining cheese, eggs, and garnishes to make 3 more omelets.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick