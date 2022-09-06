Recipe: Her grandmother’s Sicilian pasta with chickpeas is a comforting, filling, economical family dinner

Serves 6

I have very fond memories of my Sicilian grandmother making this pasta con ceci. It was her quick-to-the-table, one-pot supper made with comforting, filling, and economical pantry ingredients. Small macaroni cooks in a pan with canned chickpeas and their liquid in a garlicky tomato broth. The end result is somewhere between a sauce and a stew. Add fresh spinach toward the end of cooking and you don't have to make a salad.

¼ cup olive oil 3 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced 2 tablespoons tomato paste ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 2 cans (about 15 ounces each) chickpeas (reserve liquid) 3 cups water 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste 1½ cups ditalini or other small tubular pasta 4 cups coarsely chopped fresh spinash 1 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano or other firm cheese 1 tablespoon lemon juice Black pepper, to taste Extra olive oil (for sprinkling) Extra freshly grated pecorino romano (for serving)

1. In a medium Dutch oven or another heavy flameproof casserole, combine the oil and garlic. Place over medium-low heat and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it begins to sizzle and the garlic is translucent.

2. Add the tomato paste and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the tomato paste darkens and the mixture is fragrant and slightly caramelized.

3. Add the chickpeas and their liquid with the water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Add the pasta to the pan and stir well. Simmer, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until the pasta is tender but still has some bite.

5. Add the spinach and cook 1 minute more. The spinach should be bright green and just wilted.

6. Turn off the heat and stir in the 1 cup Pecorino Romano and lemon juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Sprinkle with olive oil, more cheese, and black pepper.

Claudia Catalano