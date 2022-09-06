Recipe: Her grandmother’s Sicilian pasta with chickpeas is a comforting, filling, economical family dinner

Serves 6
I have very fond memories of my Sicilian grandmother making this pasta con ceci. It was her quick-to-the-table, one-pot supper made with comforting, filling, and economical pantry ingredients. Small macaroni cooks in a pan with canned chickpeas and their liquid in a garlicky tomato broth. The end result is somewhere between a sauce and a stew. Add fresh spinach toward the end of cooking and you don't have to make a salad.
|¼
|cup olive oil
|3
|large cloves garlic, thinly sliced
|2
|tablespoons tomato paste
|¼
|teaspoon crushed red pepper
|2
|cans (about 15 ounces each) chickpeas (reserve liquid)
|3
|cups water
|1
|teaspoon salt, or more to taste
|1½
|cups ditalini or other small tubular pasta
|4
|cups coarsely chopped fresh spinash
|1
|cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano or other firm cheese
|1
|tablespoon lemon juice
|Black pepper, to taste
|Extra olive oil (for sprinkling)
|Extra freshly grated pecorino romano (for serving)
1. In a medium Dutch oven or another heavy flameproof casserole, combine the oil and garlic. Place over medium-low heat and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it begins to sizzle and the garlic is translucent.
2. Add the tomato paste and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the tomato paste darkens and the mixture is fragrant and slightly caramelized.
3. Add the chickpeas and their liquid with the water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 10 minutes.
4. Add the pasta to the pan and stir well. Simmer, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until the pasta is tender but still has some bite.
5. Add the spinach and cook 1 minute more. The spinach should be bright green and just wilted.
6. Turn off the heat and stir in the 1 cup Pecorino Romano and lemon juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Sprinkle with olive oil, more cheese, and black pepper.
Claudia Catalano
Serves 6
I have very fond memories of my Sicilian grandmother making this pasta con ceci. It was her quick-to-the-table, one-pot supper made with comforting, filling, and economical pantry ingredients. Small macaroni cooks in a pan with canned chickpeas and their liquid in a garlicky tomato broth. The end result is somewhere between a sauce and a stew. Add fresh spinach toward the end of cooking and you don't have to make a salad.
|¼
|cup olive oil
|3
|large cloves garlic, thinly sliced
|2
|tablespoons tomato paste
|¼
|teaspoon crushed red pepper
|2
|cans (about 15 ounces each) chickpeas (reserve liquid)
|3
|cups water
|1
|teaspoon salt, or more to taste
|1½
|cups ditalini or other small tubular pasta
|4
|cups coarsely chopped fresh spinash
|1
|cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano or other firm cheese
|1
|tablespoon lemon juice
|Black pepper, to taste
|Extra olive oil (for sprinkling)
|Extra freshly grated pecorino romano (for serving)
1. In a medium Dutch oven or another heavy flameproof casserole, combine the oil and garlic. Place over medium-low heat and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it begins to sizzle and the garlic is translucent.
2. Add the tomato paste and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the tomato paste darkens and the mixture is fragrant and slightly caramelized.
3. Add the chickpeas and their liquid with the water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 10 minutes.
4. Add the pasta to the pan and stir well. Simmer, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until the pasta is tender but still has some bite.
5. Add the spinach and cook 1 minute more. The spinach should be bright green and just wilted.
6. Turn off the heat and stir in the 1 cup Pecorino Romano and lemon juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Sprinkle with olive oil, more cheese, and black pepper.