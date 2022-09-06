fb-pixel Skip to main content
BUDGET-FRIENDLY FAMILY FARE

Recipe: Her grandmother’s Sicilian pasta with chickpeas is a comforting, filling, economical family dinner

By Claudia Catalano Globe Correspondent,Updated September 6, 2022, 1 hour ago
Pasta Con Ceci (Sicilian Pasta with Chickpeas).Claudia Catalano

Serves 6

I have very fond memories of my Sicilian grandmother making this pasta con ceci. It was her quick-to-the-table, one-pot supper made with comforting, filling, and economical pantry ingredients. Small macaroni cooks in a pan with canned chickpeas and their liquid in a garlicky tomato broth. The end result is somewhere between a sauce and a stew. Add fresh spinach toward the end of cooking and you don't have to make a salad.

¼cup olive oil
3large cloves garlic, thinly sliced
2tablespoons tomato paste
¼teaspoon crushed red pepper
2cans (about 15 ounces each) chickpeas (reserve liquid)
3cups water
1teaspoon salt, or more to taste
cups ditalini or other small tubular pasta
4cups coarsely chopped fresh spinash
1cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano or other firm cheese
1tablespoon lemon juice
Black pepper, to taste
Extra olive oil (for sprinkling)
Extra freshly grated pecorino romano (for serving)

1. In a medium Dutch oven or another heavy flameproof casserole, combine the oil and garlic. Place over medium-low heat and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until it begins to sizzle and the garlic is translucent.

2. Add the tomato paste and crushed red pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until the tomato paste darkens and the mixture is fragrant and slightly caramelized.

3. Add the chickpeas and their liquid with the water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Add the pasta to the pan and stir well. Simmer, stirring often, for 8 minutes, or until the pasta is tender but still has some bite.

5. Add the spinach and cook 1 minute more. The spinach should be bright green and just wilted.

6. Turn off the heat and stir in the 1 cup Pecorino Romano and lemon juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Sprinkle with olive oil, more cheese, and black pepper.

Claudia Catalano

