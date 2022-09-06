Recipe: Think of tomato and egg stir-fry as the Chinese PB & J

Serves 4

This is the Chinese PB & J. It's what parents make for their kids when the fridge is empty, or they're pressed for time. It's also a delicious, balanced meal that costs pennies to put on the table. There are two schools of thought about tomato and egg stir-fry. One approach involves an actual tomato sauce, frequently including ketchup. I'm in the other school, in which the dish is sauced only with the liquid the tomatoes release. They are cut into large chunks and cooked briefly with garlic in a hot pan. Then eggs are added and cooked over low heat until they are set. Serve it with heaps of rice. You can scale this recipe up or down using the basic ratio here, but if you're scaling up, I suggest cooking it in batches. This is as large a batch as I'd make using a home wok. If you don't have a wok or a wok burner, the best substitute is a large, heavy cast-iron Dutch oven. You'll get the best results if the wok or Dutch oven is searing hot; the high sides of the pan will protect your stovetop from the spatter when you add the tomatoes. Have all ingredients prepared and at hand, including the rice, before you turn on the burner. The dish comes together very quickly; serve it immediately.

4 beefsteak or large field tomatoes (about 6 ounces each) 8 eggs Salt and white pepper, to taste 4 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil 4 cloves garlic, sliced ¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves 2 scallions, thinly sliced 1 cup rice, cooked until tender

1. Cut each tomato into 16 chunks: First cut across the equator, then cut each half into 8 wedges, removing the cores as you work.

2. Beat the eggs lightly and season with a generous pinch of salt.

3. Heat a wok or Dutch oven or large flameproof casserole over high heat until smoking hot. Add the oil, and when it starts to smoke, add the garlic. Stir for 30 seconds, or until the garlic starts to color at the edges.

4. Add the tomatoes and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes.

5. Add the eggs and sprinkle generously with white pepper. Stir twice, and lower the heat. Wait a few seconds and use a heatproof rubber spatula to stir gently until the eggs are just set.

6. Sprinkle with cilantro and scallions. Serve with rice.

Tse Wei Lim