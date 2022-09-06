From ugly to yummy to belly

Sweet and curvier than most, they’re called Uglies. But munch on these slightly salty sweet potato chips, and you know right away they’re beautifully delicious. Sweets, made from sweet potatoes, are a recent addition to Dieffenbach’s Uglies line of flavored kettle-cooked chips that use potatoes that don’t meet chip manufacturers’ standards — they’re blemished, misshapen, or too big or too small. Looks don’t matter here. “It’s all cosmetic, says Dwight Zimmerman, the company’s VP of business development, about the potatoes farmers are forced to discard because they don’t pass muster. “The cool thing is we’re also reducing waste. And if farmers can use more of their crop, it makes an environmental impact too,” he says. In the past three years, the company has upcycled more than 10 million pounds of potatoes into kettle chips. We’re not “seconds”… we’re “BETTERS!” is its newest slogan (5.5 ounces-6 pack, $19.74; 1.5 ounce-24 pack, $28.56). Available at shop.dieffenbachs.com/shop. Over 10 percent of company profits go to Viva Kids, a Pennsylvania charitable organization with a mission to fight global hunger.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND