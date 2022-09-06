11-year-old boy among four hikers rescued in White Mountains

Conservation officers and local police departments searched surrounding roads while a State Police Air Wing Unit helicopter scanned the scene from above, the statement said. K-9 units and search and rescue teams combed the area.

At around 1:50 p.m. Friday, the Audubon Society received a call from a father who had lost his son near the summit of Bald Mountain, last seeing him at 1 p.m. near the junction of the Tamposi and Spur Trails, the statement said.

At least four hikers were rescued in the White Mountains over the weekend, including an 11-year-old boy from Philadelphia, Pa., who had become lost while hiking with his family Friday, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

At around 6:30 p.m., Grant’s wife told conservation officers that her husband had become lost while looking for their son, so a member of the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team was sent to search for him, the statement said. Grant’s cellphone battery ran out so he had no way of communicating.

A half hour later, response team members realized they had driven past a boy matching the description given to them, the statement said. Grant and his son were seen walking down Willard Pond Road after they found each other.

Grant and his son walked to Route 123 in Hancock to the trailhead parking lot and met up with their waiting family, the statement said.

On Saturday afternoon, a 42-year-old hiker was rescued from a trail near Mt. Jackson after injuring her leg, Fish and Game wrote in a statement.

At around 1:15 p.m., the hiker, Ann Catherine Cordo of Wilmington, Del. was hiking south on the Webster Cliff Trail with family members when she slipped on a granite slab and injured her left leg to the point where she was unable to bear weight on it, the statement said.

Conservation officers and multiple rescue teams hiked almost 3.5 miles to get to Cordo, the statement said. Rescuers treated her leg with a splint and put her in a rescue basket at around 5:15 p.m. to be carried north to the Mizpah Cutoff Trail.

Cordo was carried down through Crawford Path and then Route 302, arriving at the Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center at 8:30 p.m., according to Fish and Game. She declined an ambulance, but was driven by car to get medical treatment.

This rescue also comes after two hikers became stranded in the dark after going off-trail in Albany on Friday evening, according to Fish and Game.

At around 8 p.m., Brittney Austin, 23, of Lewiston, Maine, and Joshua Wheeler, 20, of Greene, Maine, called 911 to report they could not return to the Mineral Site Loop Trail since their path was blocked by rock formations on steep terrain, the statement said.

Conservation officers found the pair shortly after 10 p.m. to help them hike slightly over 100 yards back to the trail, reaching the trailhead just before 11 p.m., according to Fish and Game.

On Sunday afternoon, a 40-year-old hiker died after suffering from an “unknown medical condition” after hiking to the peak of Mt. Cabot with her fiancé, Fish and Game said. The Army National Guard flew in to airlift her from Bunnell Notch Trail, but she could not be revived.

She was identified as Danielle Amber Papa of Schaghticoke, N.Y., and her cause of death has not yet been released, Fish and Game wrote in a statement Tuesday. Her age was previously reported as 39.

Hikers are encouraged to buy a “Hike Safe” card in order to not be liable to repay costs if they need to be rescued, and should never rely on cellphone apps for accurate trail mapping, Fish and Game said.

