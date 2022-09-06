‘An awkward and unsatisfying choice.’ Voters choose between two controversial candidates in Suffolk DA’s race

Arroyo, a 34-year-old former public defender and progressive police reform stalwart, has found his campaign upended by revelations of years-old sexual misconduct allegations and the question of whether he purposefully omitted information about the subsequent investigations on his bar application.

In recent weeks, scandal has defined the contest, which pits Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo against Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden. While there are distinct policy differences between the two candidates, both have been buffeted by controversies that have overtaken the race and damaged their ballot box chances in recent weeks.

The bruising and controversy-laden Democratic primary for Suffolk district attorney lurched toward the finish line on Tuesday as rain-soaked voters in Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop cast their ballots for the top law enforcement official in the county.

The Boston Globe published several stories about two investigations into allegations made against him when he was a teenager, one in 2005 and the other in 2007. Arroyo was never criminally charged, and he has steadfastly denied ever sexually assaulting anyone. He has also claimed that he did not know about the investigations.

However, investigative records related to 2005 case contradict Arroyo’s claim that he never knew about that probe.

The technical incumbent, Hayden, has also had his own recent run of bad press, facing questions, criticism, and calls for an outside probe after a Globe investigation exposed a coverup by Transit Police officers and raised questions about how prosecutors handled the case.

Hayden, a 54-year-old Roslindale resident who has never run for public office before, is seen as the more centrist candidate of the two. It’s a contrast Arroyo has sought to exploit as he pitches himself as the natural successor to the previous elected occupant of the post, Rachael Rollins, and her progressive agenda, highlighting in campaign literature Hayden’s more conservative stances on issues such as mandatory minimum sentencing and qualified immunity for police.

Governor Charlie Baker appointed Hayden to the DA post earlier this year, after Rollins was appointed US Attorney for Massachusetts. Hayden previously served as the chairman of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board, a stint that Arroyo took aim at earlier in the campaign, criticizing Hayden over a 2017 audit of the board.

That review found that the board did not have current addresses for 1,769 offenders who were in violation of reporting requirements and that the agency failed to properly categorize 936 convicted sex offenders in their system.

Hayden’s campaign countered that SORB lacked the authority and resources to track down the individuals who failed to register as sex offenders and depended on law enforcement to accomplish this task.

A super PAC aligned with Baker, a Republican, has spent heavily in recent days to help bolster Hayden's election bid.

The Massachusetts Majority Independent Expenditure Political Action Committee has reported spending more than $92,550 since last week on mailers and digital advertising supporting Hayden, accounting for more than half of the $164,000 it’s spent on all candidates this primary, according to state campaign finance records.

The super PAC has a history of backing both Republicans and more moderate Democrats. It’s led by a Baker donor and has tapped the Republican’s campaign staff for consulting work in the past. It also has far more money to spend. It’s reported raising nearly $1 million this year alone.

Arroyo’s campaign, meanwhile, has been under siege in recent days. The sex assault allegations prompted an exodus of big name Massachusetts progressives from rescinding their endorsement of Arroyo in the immediate run-up to the primary, including US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, former acting Boston mayor Kim Janey, and Representative Ayanna Pressley, among others.

And omissions on Arroyo’s bar application could present a challenge for him after his campaign ends, potentially triggering an investigation by a state body that regulates lawyers. Arroyo did not disclose either investigation when he applied for his law license in 2014 and has said repeatedly he was never “made aware of either of these allegations” until informed by Globe journalists last month.

Last week, Arroyo claimed vindication when he obtained emergency release of redacted investigative files in the 2005 case. Those files showed that a Boston police detective in 2006 found that sexual assault allegations made against Arroyo in the case were “unfounded.” However, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk DA’s office said in a Friday statement, “Nothing in the file questions the validity of the victim’s statements.”

The woman in the 2007 case has since said he did not assault her. But in an interview with the Globe, the woman from the 2005 case said she stands by what she told police, that Arroyo pressured her to perform oral sex several times when the two were high school classmates.

Speaking at a polling place in Hyde Park on Tuesday, Arroyo said, “The person who stands before [voters] today is certainly not a junior in high school and is somebody who is trying very hard to move our justice system forward.”

Arroyo reiterated his calls for an independent investigation into the leak of the police files related to the sexual assault allegations, and said that he still intends, win or lose, to file an ethics complaint. Sexual assault complainants should have “full faith” that their files will not be illegally leaked for political purposes, Arroyo said, firing back at the Hayden campaign’s argument that complainants wouldn’t trust Arroyo as district attorney.

Arroyo campaign mailers received by Boston voters as late as Friday still featured some of the politicos who’d withdrawn their endorsements. On Tuesday, Arroyo said that the mailers had already been submitted to the Post Office when the endorsements were rescinded.

“Our apologies to the folks whose faces were on those, but there was no way to stop them once they became, essentially, property of the US postal service,” he said.

Whoever wins Tuesday’s Democratic primary has a clear path to a full DA’s term, as there is no Republican running for the post.

Outside the Bowditch School building in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday, several voters said the race for Suffolk County district attorney presented an especially agonizing decision, with both candidates mired in controversy.

“It was an awkward and unsatisfying choice,” said 69-year-old Joe Orfant, a consultant and former state and city conservation official who has lived in Jamaica Plain for 34 years. “But I voted for Arroyo — the allegations against him felt a little like the guy was being railroaded, and I thought the way Hayden handled it most recently was kind of cheesy.”

In Dorchester, Carmen Jones, a homemaker, said her experiences as a mother and sexual assault survivor would inform her vote for Suffolk district attorney. She said choosing between Arroyo and Hayden felt like deciding between the lesser of two evils.

“It’s awful that this is what we have to choose from,” said Jones, 35.

Dan Adams and Matt Stout of Globe staff and Globe correspondents Katie Mogg and Alexander Thompson contributed to this report.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.