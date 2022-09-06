Belmont Light is holding sustainable fair on Sept. 17

Residents of Belmont and surrounding communities can discover more about how to make their homes and gardens more sustainable.

Belmont Light is teaming with two local environmental organizations to offer a home, garden, and garage electrification event Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chenery Middle School, 95 Washington St. in Belmont.

Participants can learn about battery-operated leaf blowers, lawn mowers, and other yard equipment, and electric heat pumps, along with the benefits of owning those energy-saving devices and available incentives for purchasing them. Those include rebates from Belmont Light — the town’s municipal light department.