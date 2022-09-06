Brookline reopens Cypress Field following renovation

Brookline’s Cypress Field was reopened Aug. 20 following an extensive renovation, according to Public Works Commissioner Erin Chute Gallentine.

The town reopened the field, which is located in front of Brookline High School, after completing redesign and reconstruction work that began nearly three years ago, according to a statement.

“While work on this project was delayed by the pandemic, the completion and reopening of Cypress Field has been one of our top priorities and we’re glad the day has finally come when [the town] can invite our community back onto the field,” Gallentine said in the statement. “This is a critical outdoor space for students, residents, and athletes. We look forward to seeing everyone enjoy it once again.”