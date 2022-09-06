Cat, cardinal sculptures add atmosphere to upgraded Patrick Tracy Square

The work included removing overgrown shrubbery, new plantings, tree pruning, and installing decorative lights over the picnic tables and a chess table with chairs.

City officials announced the completion of renovations to the square, located on Pleasant Street in the downtown.

Two steel sculptures created by local artist Dale Rogers also were added to the square. The works, which portray a cat and a tree with bright red cardinals sitting on the branches, were a gift from the Burkhart family, neighbors to the square.

The overall project was funded by the Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation. “We encourage everyone to visit the square and see the changes, and to enjoy the new lighting that gives it a special ambience,” Mayor Sean Reardon said. “I want to offer special thanks to the Morrill Foundation, which has been an incredible steward of Newburyport’s public spaces for so many years.”

