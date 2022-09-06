Competitive, combative race for AG in Democratic primary comes to a close

Recent polls showed that workers-rights litigator Shannon Liss-Riordan and former Boston city councilor Andrea Campbell were neck-and-neck, though Liss-Riordan has been riding a recent wave of momentum that saw her close the gap from polling in the single digits in June to a dead heat with Campbell in the days leading up to the election.

The Democratic race for attorney general entered its final hours Tuesday as one of the most competitive and combative on the statewide ballot, marked by a late slate of major endorsements and eye-popping spending.

That momentum has been fueled by Liss-Riordan’s self-funded $9 million campaign ad blitz, which has drawn criticism from detractors who say she was trying to buy her victory. She argued that she was merely doing what was necessary to ensure voters hear her message.

Still, a recent tracking poll of voters in the last several days found that 32 percent were still undecided, leaving the outcome up for grabs. The poll was conducted for the political action group Priorities for Progress, whose organizers support Campbell, though the group said its research was independent.

Whoever wins the Democratic contest will face Bourne attorney James R. McMahon III in the November general election. McMahon, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, has unsuccessfully run for the office before, and will face a Democratic opponent who has the advantage of name recognition and a statewide profile after almost a year of campaigning and fund-raising.

The candidates are vying to replace Attorney General Maura Healey, who ran unopposed to become the Democratic nominee for governor.

The race for attorney general was marked by a series of twists and turns ever since Healey announced in January that she would be leaving the office.

Campbell, who ran for Boston mayor last year, officially announced her bid in February and quickly emerged as the front-runner, getting more than 30 percent of support of likely voters in a poll that was conducted at the time by the research group MassInc. Liss-Riordan, by comparison, had just 3 percent support.

A third-candidate, voting rights attorney Quentin Palfrey, helped keep the race competitive until he decided last week to end his campaign and endorse Campbell, reshuffling the narrative into a two-person contest after roughly 225,000 Democrats had already cast a ballot.

Palfrey had the endorsement of the state Democratic Party and a number of progressive groups, but his supporters split between Liss-Riordan and Campbell.

Big-name Democratic players in Massachusetts were equally divided over the candidates. Liss-Riordan earned the support of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former acting mayor Kim Janey. Labor groups also rallied on her behalf at Labor Day events, giving her a significant push into the primary.

Campbell, meanwhile, earned the backing of Representative Ayanna Pressley, Senator Edward Markey, and Healey, who called Campbell the best equipped to do the job. Campbell was looking to make history as the first Black woman to hold the office.

The position of attorney general, known as the “people’s lawyer,” is a high-profile and politically powerful position, and it allows for the winning candidate to set the state’s legal priorities. Healey, for instance, used the role to challenge the policies of the Trump administration. She also sued big corporations such as Purdue Pharma, securing a $4.3 billion payment from the pharmaceutical company and the Sackler family for its role in the opioid epidemic.

Liss-Riordan sought to portray herself as the true progressive in the race who would build off her decades of experience as a labor lawyer, winning multimillion-dollar settlements for workers against big name corporations such as Starbucks, Uber, and Lyft.

She criticized Campbell for her support of charter schools, and for the financial support she received from political action groups, which do not face the same spending limitations that candidates do. She also argued that her experience as a trial lawyer made her better qualified.

Campbell said her work as attorney general would be guided by her lived experiences. Early in her career, she defended youth who were involved in the criminal justice system, and often refers to the story of her twin brother, Andre, who was ensnared in the school-to-prison pipeline. He died at age 29 while in the custody of the state Department of Correction. Campbell later worked as an attorney in the administration of Governor Deval Patrick, and was the first Black woman elected president of the Boston City Council.

Last weekend, the candidates made last-minute pitches to voters. Liss-Riordan gathered with supporters in the backyard of a Somerville home, telling them, “Everywhere we go, the message is resonating — that it’s time to have a fighter for working people, for regular people, for consumers, someone who knows how to stand up to corporate America.”

Campbell joined Healey and Pressley at canvassing kick-off events, describing herself as the candidate who now has to close the gap.

“I have to acknowledge that we are up against some tough odds,” Campbell told the crowd of supporters.

Liss-Riordan planned to gather with supporters at an election-night party Tuesday at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston. Campbell was hosting a party at the ReelHouse Marina Bay in Quincy.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia and on Instagram @miltonvalencia617.