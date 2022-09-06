Diana DiZoglio, Chris Dempsey in tight race for nomination for auditor

The auditor’s office, which is responsible for regularly auditing the state’s 200-plus agencies, has not been known for making big news or being influential. The auditor’s main duty is to oversee the collection of data from a government entity, program, or contractor to identify misspending or neglect of duties.

Transportation advocate Chris Dempsey and state Senator Diana DiZoglio were vying for the Democratic nomination, while Anthony Amore, the director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, ran unopposed for the GOP nomination.

Two Democrats faced off in a heated contest Tuesday to become the party’s candidate for state auditor.

Dempsey, 39, who was raised by two public school teachers, has pitched himself as a candidate with a deep-rooted interest in public service. The Brookline Democrat served as a deputy transportation secretary under former Governor Deval Patrick.

Advertisement

Dempsey gained statewide attention as a leader of a campaign that ultimately helped sink Boston’s bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. A graduate of Harvard Business School, Dempsey worked as a consultant and led the advocacy group Transportation for Massachusetts for four years. He stepped down in 2021 to run for auditor.

DiZoglio, also 39, has cast herself as a political outsider who will be aggressive in fighting for more transparency and accountability in state government. The Methuen Democrat and Wellesley College graduate was first elected to the Massachusetts House in 2012, and often talks about her experience pushing back on Beacon Hill leadership and fighting to end non-disclosure agreements in the public sector.

The Senator said she decided to run for office after she signed a non-disclosure agreement after being sexually harassed as a State House legislative aide.

Before her time on Beacon Hill, DiZoglio worked for the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts as a chief of staff to the president, various nonprofit organizations, and owned a small cleaning business.

Advertisement

The race has been a contentious one, with Dempsey and DiZoglio attacking the other’s record, campaign strategies, and endorsers on radio debates and in interviews. At a recent debate, DiZoglio accused Dempsey of supporting nondisclosure agreements as a Brookline Town Meeting member, while Dempsey, who has been endorsed by current auditor Suzanne M. Bump, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and the Massachusetts Democratic Party, slammed DiZoglio for her call to do a safety audit of the MBTA, which he described as “empty calories and a press release.”

DiZoglio, who has won support from many major unions including the Massachusetts Nurses Association and the National Association of Government Employees contrasted herself with Dempsey.

“We have the support of the workers, my opponent has the support of former management,” she said during a recent debate.

Amore, 55, is backed by Governor Charlie Baker — the only statewide candidate the governor, who is not running for re-election, has endorsed. Amore unsuccessfully ran for secretary of state in 2018.

Bump, a former four-term state lawmaker, became the first woman to hold the position of auditor when she was elected 12 years ago. At the time, she took over an office where some staff didn’t have adequate training, prompting an overhaul and professionalization of the office. Before Bump, longtime auditor A. Joseph DeNucci held the role for 24 years.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.