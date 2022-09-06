Dorchester double homicide victims identified

The third shooting victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, is expected to survive, so his name has not been released, police said.

Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton, and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph, were both found by police suffering from gunshot wounds at about 2:59 a.m. in the area of 26 Melbourne St., Boston police said in a posting on bpdnews.com .

Authorities identified the two men who were fatally shot on Melbourne Street in Dorchester early Sunday morning.

Ivy’s aunt, Nola Ivy Smith, said her nephew served in the Marines and was the father of a daughter.

“He was a good guy,” she said in a phone interview.

Advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon Ivy’s family was still in shock and reeling from the news of his death. “We are coping — we have to,” she said.

Neighbors at the scene said the shootings took place during a party 26 Melbourne St. that had gone long into the night. They were the 25th and 26th homicides in Boston this year, according to Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or assist the investigation anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.