The Dunk no more: Amica gets naming rights to downtown Providence venue

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s worst-kept secret is now out: The downtown venue previously known as the Dunkin’ Donuts Center will be renamed the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
The Lincoln-based insurance company announced Tuesday that it has secured the 10-year naming rights deal for the center for about $900,000 a year. The deal also includes naming rights within the Convention Center, Amica said.
Dunkin’ had had naming rights on the 14,000-seat venue previously known as the Providence Civic Center for 20 years. Providence College and the Providence Bruins play their home games at the place often simply called the Dunk. During the COVID-19 crisis, it had served as a mass testing and vaccination site. It also hosts concerts and other events.
“Amica was founded in Providence more than 115 years ago, and securing naming rights to the Civic Center honors our lasting commitment to the state,” Ted Shallcross, who will take over as Amica’s new president and CEO on Oct. 1, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority to continue making great memories in this building.”
Like the Dunk before it, there will also be a shorter name for the venue: The AMP Providence, Amica said.
A news conference is set for Wednesday next week — “at the AMP Providence,” the insurance company announced.
The venue is operated by the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority, a public body, and managed by ASM Global.
