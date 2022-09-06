Flood watches canceled for Mass. and Rhode Island after heavy rains pounded region

“ #Flood watch is canceled!” the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency tweeted at 1:43 p.m. “The threat for heavy rain and additional flooding has come to an end.”

The National Weather Service had issued flood watches for parts of both states in the morning but confirmed in the afternoon that they’d been canceled.

Heavy rains pounded parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday, prompting flood watches in both states that lasted for several hours, authorities said.

The weather service said via phone and in a separate forecast advisory that the flood watch for parts of Massachusetts was also cancelled.

“The remainder of the Flash Flood Watch has been dropped,” the advisory said at 1:50 p.m. “Widespread light rain to occasionally moderate rain still falling across the region, but mid level dry air moving in from the northeast has resulted in the intensity weakening over the past few hours.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Torry Gaucher said rainfall rates on Tuesday were nowhere close to Monday’s deluge that flooded parts of Interstate 95 in Providence and left Cranston as the place where the most rain fell. Forecasters said Tuesday afternoon that Cranston had received 11.06 inches.

“While we are expecting it to rain much of [Tuesday], the rainfall rates are going to be more manageable,” he said. On Monday “we were seeing rainfall rates of three inches an hour which caused that deluge in Providence. Today rainfall rates are maybe up to an half inch an hour.”

Gaucher said Tuesday’s rain will create “nuisance flooding” in low-lying neighborhoods where storm drains are clogged and along the small creeks, streams and rivers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island “For the nuisance flooding, we would expect that this afternoon into this evening as the rain tapers off - that’s when we’ll start to see those flooding problems,’' he said.

A building on Peace Street had its roof collapse during the heavy rain on Monday night. RayTheDroneGuy

The Woonasquatucket River near Centerdale is in minor flood stage at a level of 5.67 feet, forecasters wrote. The warning targets Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Woonsocket, Cumberland, North Providence, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Burrillville, North Smithfield, Scituate, Glocester, Plainville and Foster.

Elsewhere in Rhode Island, rain totals included Providence (8.31), Smithfield (7.95) and North Providence (7.31), per the weather service. In Massachusetts, forecasters said Tuesday afternoon, rainfall totals included 5.37 inches in Attleborough, 4.8 inches in North Attleborough, four inches in Rehoboth, 4.1 inches in Douglas, 4.06 inches in Auburn, 4.02 inches in Grafton, 3.54 inches in Franklin, 3.4 inches in Framingham, 3.02 inches in Lexington, 3.2 inches in Westfield, and 3.75 inches in Southwick.

Gaucher said the heavy rains are clearly beneficial in Mass. and Rhode Island, two states the Drought Monitor has identified as suffering through extreme drought conditions. He said the Drought Monitor will determine the impact of the two days of rain on conditions, not the weather service.

“This is definitely much needed and beneficial rain to help us kind of dig out of the drought,’' he said. “This amount of rain especially across, Rhode Island, Connecticut, southeast Massachusetts will go a long ways in helping to reverse some of the drought part of the area.”

But, he added, for trees and other vegetation stressed by the lack of water during the summer months, it may have arrived too late. “Those things are kind of irreversible at this point,’' he said.

On Monday, flash flooding on Interstate 95 in Providence trapped some drivers for several hours until the flooding receded, officials said. By Monday night, traffic was moving in both directions of I-95 by about 7:15 p.m., officials said.

A building at 215 Peace St. in Providence collapsed during the flooding. It was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were reported, officials said

Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti told reporters on Monday that drainage systems had not become blocked during the flash flooding, which dumped more than 4 inches of rain on Providence and surrounding areas in a short period of time.

“It was simply that the rain came down at an intensity that exceeded its capacity to accept it,” he said during the press conference.

Forecasters said some rain will persist into Wednesday and the wet conditions will be followed by dry weather into next week.

This is a developing story.

