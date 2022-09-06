Former Patriots lineman, college coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

He played most of his career with the Eagles, from 1973-83, after being drafted in the second round. He started at center in their 27-10 Super Bowl loss to the Oakland Raiders in 1981. He joined the Patriots in 1984 and played 59 games, starting 22, over four seasons. He retired after the 1987 season.

Kentucky announced that Mr. Morriss died Monday in Danville, Ky. Athletics spokesman Tony Neely confirmed the school was informed by his family. No cause of death was specified in a release, though Mr. Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Guy Morriss, a 15-year NFL offensive lineman who played in Super Bowls with Philadelphia and New England before coaching collegiately at Baylor and Kentucky, has died. He was 71.

Advertisement

Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski mourned his ex-teammate on social media, saying, “So sad to hear my great center Guy Moriss has passed away. Guy was a true leader on our Super Bowl team. RIP my friend!”

Get Fast Forward A look at the news and events shaping the day, delivered a couple times a week with a side of humor and a dash of attitude. Enter Email Sign Up

Mr. Morriss was 37-85 as a college head coach in a career that included a stop at Texas A&M-Commerce (10-31) from 2009-12. That followed a stint at Baylor from 2003-07 in which he went 18-40 overall with the Bears but upset Colorado in his Big 12 Conference debut.

Mr. Morriss began his head coaching career at Kentucky following the resignation of Hal Mumme after the 2000 season amid an NCAA investigation of rules violations. The former offensive line and assistant head coach under Mumme went 2-9 in 2001.

The Wildcats improved to 7-5 the next year for Mr. Morriss’s lone winning finish, a turnaround season highlighted by a near upset of LSU. Kentucky was banned from the postseason as part of NCAA sanctions.

“He was both liked and respected by the players, who responded to his fair, no-nonsense approach with their best efforts,” Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said. “His six years at UK feature some of the best players and most exciting moments in our history.”

Advertisement

The Texas native played at TCU and later coached high school football in Kentucky before retiring.

He leaves his wife, Jackie; daughters, Colleen, Kerry, Savannah, and Austin; and five grandchildren.



