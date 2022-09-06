🌧️ How the candidates for R.I. governor would address flooding

With the primary just one week away, I asked each of the Democratic campaigns for governor to explain how they plan to address the extreme weather if they are elected.

After Labor Day was a complete washout, and flash flooding closed down major roads and highways across the state, there is going to be a renewed focus from politicians on climate change and building a more resilient infrastructure.

Governor Dan McKee (through a spokeswoman)

As a coastal state, Rhode Island needs to be prepared for the flooding, rising seas, and increased storms caused by climate change — and we need to make sure that we have infrastructure in a state that can handle the impact we’re already feeling. That’s why the governor’s plan to address this issue is twofold:

In addition to the $20 million per year investment we’re currently making in Rhode Island’s drainage system, the governor announced that we will be using federal infrastructure funds to accelerate the repair of hundreds of roadways and bridges across the state, which includes making important investments in drainage upgrades as needed on every project. Tackling flooding is a topic that arose during the governor’s 2030 listening sessions and is included in his administration’s 2030 plan. Some of the governor’s broader climate objectives are outlined at ri2030.com. In addition, one of the long-term plans that we can pursue to specifically address flooding is assembling a state agency steering committee on voluntary buyouts and property acquisition for floodplain easements by developing guidance and running possible pilot programs for voluntary buyouts as an adaptation option designed to minimize risk of losses in existing and future coastal and riverine floodplains resulting from rising seas and more frequent intense storm events.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea

The floods that hundreds of Rhode Islanders, including my parents, experienced Monday could have been avoided by better maintenance of our roads and a focus on stormwater management. The flooding on I-95 and Route 10 is another failure of leadership by the McKee administration. It is what happens when the Rhode Island Department of Transportation takes a lackadaisical approach to climate change and ignores the EPA consent decree, which prioritizes fixing and modernizing stormwater management on state roads and highways.

This type of flooding will continue to occur as our climate changes. As governor, I will lead an all-of-government approach to fighting the climate crisis, including a total re-envisioning of RIDOT. I will reimagine our transit policy and incorporate onsite stormwater management into road design. Building streets that capture stormwater keeps them from flooding our storm sewer system. With federal funding, I will build buffers along rivers and roadways to slow the flow of stormwater, plant trees, and preserve open space. Responding to these threats and building our state to be resilient will take vision, leadership, and the efforts of every single government agency.

Helena Foulkes (through a spokeswoman)

Climate change will make extreme weather events like yesterday’s much more frequent, which is why it’s critical Rhode Island has a governor with the leadership experience to manage through a crisis. As governor, Helena will take swift, proactive action to minimize the impact of flooding on the people of Rhode Island.

Under her leadership, RIDOT will prioritize road maintenance and provide the public with much more frequent communication about weather events and road closures. She is also committed to making Rhode Island’s infrastructure – both state and municipal – much more resilient. In her climate action plan, she’s called for restructuring the Ocean State Climate Adaptation and Resilience Fund and creating a new permanent state funding stream for municipal resiliency projects, as well as pushing for legislation that would require municipalities to plan for climate resiliency. Helena also believes the state needs to play a much more active role in stormwater management to protect Rhode Islanders in every community from severe flooding.

Matt Brown

The climate crisis is here. This summer we’ve seen a months-long drought followed by massive floods. We need to protect urban greenspace and invest in higher capacity stormwater systems to mitigate the damage of floods. We also need to shut down corporate polluters, particularly in the flood-prone port of Providence. The corporate polluters in the port store ammonia, chloride, and other toxic chemicals and waste just hundreds of yards from neighborhoods in Providence. It’s just a matter of time until a storm damages one of these facilities, causing toxic chemicals to spill across Providence.

We need to address the root of the problem – the climate crisis. As governor I will pass a Green New Deal to install rooftop solar, build offshore wind, and get Rhode Island to 100 percent clean, renewable electricity by 2028 and net-zero emissions by 2040.

Luis Daniel Muñoz

Climate change will place greater pressure on Rhode Island’s outdated infrastructure. Nevertheless, outdated politicians have refused to accelerate the development of greener infrastructure. My administration will work with municipalities to increase bioswales, re-forest slopes, and to reduce unused impervious areas. My administration will transform the CRMC with new appointments and increase resources for environmental agencies, in order to increase the frequency of assessments for aging infrastructure (e.g., Fox Point Hurricane Barrier).

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation director indicated that the recent floods impacting our highways were related to construction site sediment impeding drainage clearance, and the quantity of rain exceeding the rate of drainage, respectively. This narrowed view of the structural challenges would have us believe that more money for maintenance staff will fix the problem – but it will not. As governor, I will transform and strengthen the CRMC, RI-DEM, and RI-DOT, while facilitating the implementation of new green infrastructure. This is the way.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.