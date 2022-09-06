‘It’s game day.’ Mass. voters head to polls for primary races

On the GOP side, gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty, a Wrentham businessman, also tweeted a get-out-the-vote message to supporters Tuesday morning.

“It’s game day,” tweeted state Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat essentially running unopposed for her party’s gubernatorial nod after rival Sonia Chang-Díaz quit the race in June . “Polls are open. Let’s build a Massachusetts that doesn’t leave any family behind.”

Massachusetts voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in primary elections for key offices including governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and Suffolk County district attorney.

“Polls are open and today we can make a major step to make Massachusetts more affordable for working families,” Doughty tweeted Tuesday. “Let’s do this Massachusetts.”

His Republican opponent in the gubernatorial primary, Trump-backed candidate Geoff Diehl, also rallied the voters via Twitter.

“Friends, it’s time,” the Diehl campaign tweeted Tuesday morning. “It’s Primary Day, and the polls are now open.” He urged people to vote for him and candidate for lieutenant governor Leah Allen. “Polls are open statewide until 8 p.m. this evening.”

Not every polling location opened without a hitch.

Voters in Barnstable faced delays Tuesday as the town worked through mechanical issues involving the clerk’s vault.

The vault, which is used to store ballots, was stuck closed, according to Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office. As a result, the clerk couldn’t access ballots to send to polling places.

According to a spokeswoman for Galvin, emergency workers were on site working to open the vault and “remedy the situation as quickly as possible.”

If necessary, Galvin will seek a court order to allow polls in Barnstable to stay open past 8 p.m.

Galvin, as it happens, is squaring off Tuesday against Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan for the Democratic nod for secretary of state.

“Election Day is here!” Sullivan tweeted Tuesday, while also excerpting an interview she gave to The 19th, a nonprofit news outlet, in which she said that as “other states are fighting to protect against voter suppression, there is no reason why Massachusetts cannot be on the other end, fighting and pushing to advance our democracy…Because we need both: protection and advancement.”

Galvin hadn’t tweeted anything from his campaign account Tuesday morning but did offer up this message on Sept. 1: “Appreciative and grateful for the support so far, let’s keep building the momentum through the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, September 6th!”

Another statewide race to watch is the Democratic primary for attorney general, which pits former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell against labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan.

“Happy Election Day, Massachusetts!” Campbell tweeted Tuesday. “The polls are now open until 8:00 pm, and I humbly ask for your vote.”

Liss-Riordan, for her part, tweeted Tuesday morning about the ballot snafu in Barnstable, a glitch she called “unacceptable.”

“Voters in Barnstable are being disenfranchised,” Liss-Riordan tweeted. “Polls must remain open later tonight and other accommodations should be made to ensure every voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot.”

Then there’s the bruising Democratic primary for Suffolk County DA, in which current DA Kevin R. Hayden is running against Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

The race has been mired in scandal in recent weeks, with old sexual assault allegations coming to light against Arroyo from when he was a teenager, which he denies, and Hayden facing scrutiny over his handling of a police misconduct case.

In the Arroyo matter, court documents unsealed Friday showed a Boston police detective in 2006 found that sexual assault allegations made against Ricardo Arroyo when he was a teenager were “unfounded,” meaning they did not constitute a crime. But the filings did not say the alleged victim lied or that the conduct she alleged — that Arroyo repeatedly pressured her into giving him oral sex when they were high school classmates — did not occur.

Both candidates took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to pump up their supporters.

“Proud to have the support of @carmensunion589!” Hayden tweeted out Tuesday.

Arroyo reminded his Twitter followers that polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

“I ask for your vote so that together we can create a justice system that treats all people with dignity and moves us forward with data based, evidence backed, policies,” Arroyo tweeted.

Check back throughout the day for updates on the various primary races in Mass.





Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.