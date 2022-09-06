Ljungberg moves up to become new school superintendent in Stoneham

David Ljungberg recently took over as Stoneham’s new school superintendent.

Ljungberg, who had been assistant superintendent, was chosen by the School Committee to succeed John Macero, who retired this summer.

Ljungberg came to Stoneham in 2016 as director of curriculum, and was named assistant superintendent in 2017. He previously served as a principal, assistant principal, and director of curriculum for the Hopkinton schools, and as a teacher in the Acton-Boxborough, Dover-Sherborn, Shrewsbury, and Leominster school districts. He began his career as a teacher in Seattle in 2001.