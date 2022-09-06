Ljungberg moves up to become new school superintendent in Stoneham

David Ljungberg recently took over as Stoneham’s new school superintendent.
Ljungberg, who had been assistant superintendent, was chosen by the School Committee to succeed John Macero, who retired this summer.
Ljungberg came to Stoneham in 2016 as director of curriculum, and was named assistant superintendent in 2017. He previously served as a principal, assistant principal, and director of curriculum for the Hopkinton schools, and as a teacher in the Acton-Boxborough, Dover-Sherborn, Shrewsbury, and Leominster school districts. He began his career as a teacher in Seattle in 2001.
“When Superintendent Macero announced his retirement, we could think of no better candidate than David Ljungberg. He has been part of the district for six years, quietly working in the background, as assistant superintendent,” School Committee Vice Chair Melanie Fiore said. “While not in the spotlight, David is responsible for a lot of the initiatives that have moved Stoneham forward, and we are excited for the future of Stoneham Public Schools under his leadership.”
