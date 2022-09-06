Live updates: Polls are open in Massachusetts for the primary election

Massachusetts voters are flocking to polls — while hundreds of thousands have already sent their mail-in ballots — and candidates are making their final campaign pitches as Tuesday’s elections bring statewide primary contests to a close and set up general election matchups in November.
The positions on the Sept. 6 election ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, representative in Congress, state auditor, governor’s council, state senator, state representative, district attorney, sheriff, and county commissioner in certain counties.
We’re gathering the latest news, updates, and results on Election Day below.
Plus, check out our voter guide and more elections coverage, where we’ll be tracking results live after polls close at 8 p.m.
‘Mechanical issue’ with the town clerk’s vault delays opening of Barnstable polls — 7:10 a.m.
By Leah Becerra, Globe Staff
The official Twitter account of the Massachusetts Elections Division published a notice just after 7 a.m. saying the opening of the polls in Barnstable has been delayed.
NOTICE: A mechanical issue with the town clerk's vault has delayed the opening of the polls in the Town of Barnstable— Mass. Elections (@VotingInMass) September 6, 2022
Emergency workers are on site working to resolve the issue ASAP.
In a follow-up tweet, the account said, “The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office is exploring all options available to make sure everyone in Barnstable is able to vote today. This may include seeking an order to extend the closing of the polls in Barnstable, if necessary.”
The office said in a separate statement, “Emergency workers on scene at town clerk’s office and are working to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.”
A sleepy statewide election has morphed into an unsettled event — 6:30 a.m.
By Matt Stout, Globe Staff
Yes, Democrat Maura Healey has no active opponent in her gubernatorial primary. But there’s little sense of who might emerge from a three-way race to be her running mate. And in Suffolk County, voters are also trying to wade through a contentious Democratic primary between Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden and his challenger, Boston city Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.
Even the Republican gubernatorial primary has not been immune from September surprises. Conservative radio host Howie Carr’s decision to back Chris Doughty and turn on Geoff Diehl, a longtime ally and fellow Donald Trump supporter, potentially portends a still-shifting race. Trump himself then waded into the primary Monday, joining a telephone rally in support of Diehl who — projecting confidence — released a slate of campaign events for after the primary.
On top of that, the portion of the secretary of state’s website where people can look up their polling location has been unusually active, William Galvin said. On the Friday before the 2018 primary, 4,000 people visited the page. Last Friday, he said, 20,000 did.
