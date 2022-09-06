Maura Healey set for primary victory in Massachusetts governor’s race, to face Republican in November

Tuesday’s results will bring to an end a strange — and in some ways, unpredictable — primary season in Massachusetts, where Democrats and Republicans alike could make history with their nominees and turnover is ensured for many of the state’s highest elected offices. That includes the corner office after Governor Charlie Baker, a second-term Republican, opted against seeking reelection, opening a field that, at least on the Democratic side, quickly closed around Healey.

Attorney General Maura Healey, who rocketed to prominence as the state’s litigator-in-chief against Donald Trump before clearing the Democratic field for governor this year, is poised to officially capture her party’s nomination Tuesday night, setting up a likely acrid general election fight against one of two Republican opponents.

She will enter the nine-week sprint to the Nov. 8 election as a clear frontrunner, buoyed by more than $4.7 million in her campaign account and an unprecedented primary in which she didn’t have an active opponent for the last two months, allowing her to skate relatively unscathed through a usually bruising intraparty process.

The 51-year-old South End Democrat is vying to become not only the first woman elected governor in Massachusetts and the first openly lesbian governor in the country, but also just the second Democrat to hold the office since 1991. By Tuesday night, voters will have also likely picked her running mate: Senator Eric P. Lesser of Longmeadow, Mayor Kim Driscoll of Salem and state Representative Tami Gouveia of Acton are all vying for the party nomination to be lieutenant governor.

Republican voters, meanwhile, were voting Tuesday to decide a scrappy GOP primary between Geoff Diehl, a Donald Trump-endorsed former state lawmaker, and Chris Doughty, a Wrentham businessman who has largely self-funded his first run at elected office.

Diehl, despite struggling mightily to raise money since launching his campaign last summer, has enjoyed front-runner status, thanks to his deep ties with the far-right Republicans who now control the state party and name recognition built from his failed challenge of Senator Elizabeth Warren four years ago.

Former president Trump endorsed him last October, a day after Diehl trumpeted Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.” And on Monday, Trump appeared on a primary eve telephone rally for Diehl and his preferred running mate Leah Allen, telling their supporters that Diehl, a Whitman Republican, is the “only conservative” running.

“He’ll rule your state with an iron fist,” Trump said on the call.

Diehl has wholly embraced his ties to Trump, who is two years removed from losing Massachusetts to Joe Biden by 33 points. Diehl hired Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, as a senior adviser, and has wrapped himself in support from other conservative Republicans, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

It’s all bolstered his pitch to be a conservative bulwark within a liberal state who, as Diehl said Monday, “wants to give you more of your freedoms.”

He has painted local school boards as an obstacle for parents demanding more say over their children’s curriculum, and has vowed to create a new office within the state education department to “monitor schools for the promotion of any political agenda.” He has promised to hire back state workers fired for not complying with a Baker administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate — and, he said, fire those who agreed with Baker’s decision.

Doughty, 59, has built his campaign around pitches to control costs and cut spending, banking on a fiscally conservative appeal to Massachusetts voters who’ve long embraced Republican governors as a counterweight to the Democratic-led Legislature.

Doughty, who has run with lieutenant governor candidate Kate Campanele, has proposed slicing Massachusetts’ sales tax back to 5 percent, and steadily whittling away at the state’s corporate income tax. Like Diehl, he said he’s also opposed to a November ballot question that would impose a 4 percent surtax on annual incomes above $1 million.

Doughty’s campaign got a late-summer jolt among GOP voters when conservative radio host Howie Carr last week publicly endorsed him, effectively turning on Diehl, a longtime ally who Carr had trumpeted in print during his 2018 challenge of Warren and for whom he even hosted fund-raisers.

The primary itself is a likely barometer for the direction of the Massachusetts Republican Party, which for years has been torn between its conservative chairman, Jim Lyons, and Baker, the moderate standard-bearer.

Baker himself has steered widely from the primary — he didn’t even attend the state party convention in May — and repeatedly declined to say for whom he planned to vote. And national Republican groups have given no indication they plan to get involved in a general election fight against Healey, a well-known statewide officer-holder who in July led both Republican candidates by more than 30 points in public polling.

While regarded as a progressive leader, Healey has pitched herself in pragmatic terms during the campaign, promising to be a salve for residents’ economic pain. She has vowed to “cut taxes,” a promise rooted primarily in a $400 million proposal to expand state tax credits for children and other dependents. Similar to Baker, she said she would tackle the cost of Massachusetts’ infamously expensive housing, and promised to expand vocational training.

She also supports an ambitious legislative proposal known as “Common Start” that would, for the first time, treat early education as a common good and pay for it with public funds, like K-12 public schools. A separate commission estimated it could cost as much as $1.5 billion to overhaul the state’s child care system.

“My focus is on affordability,” Healey said in an interview Monday at the Greater Boston Labor Council’s Labor Day breakfast. “We need to reduce costs.”

Healey’s time in office has been best known for her pugilism against Trump over everything from his initial travel ban to efforts to roll back environmental protections. Under her, the attorney general’s office sued the Trump administration nearly 100 times, usually joining a coalition of states and, a Globe analysis found, often with success.

But Healey has also built a less partisan reputation fighting the opioid scourge, including suing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma. As a gubernatorial candidate, she said she would usher in change — she vowed, for example, to overhaul leadership at the troubled MBTA — but without overtly criticizing Baker, who’s remained widely popular over his nearly eight years in office.

A New Hampshire native, Healey attended Harvard, and played basketball professionally overseas before returning to the United States, earning a law degree from Northeastern, and joining the AG’s office as an assistant attorney general in 2007. She led the first successful state challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act, and led three separate divisions before running in 2014 to lead the office, upsetting a veteran Democrat in a hotly contested primary on route to winning the first of two terms.

Her victory Tuesday, while never in doubt, is expected to crystallize her as a leading face of the state Democratic Party that, despite long dominating elected offices across the state, has struggled to wrest control of the corner office from Republicans for much of the last three decades.

In the eight gubernatorial elections since 1990, Republicans have won six times, including Baker in the last two. She’s also seeking to break another streak: With a win in November, she would become the first state attorney general to capture the governor’s office in more than 70 years, something six others have tried, and failed, to do since.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.